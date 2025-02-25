NIS 500M in Modi'in: The investment that will transform the city

Modi'in will receive a significant boost with the launch of Azrieli Group's new "West Complex," with an investment of about half a billion shekels. The complex, which was inaugurated this week, combines commerce, hospitality, offices, and rental housing under one roof.

At the center of the complex is the city's first hotel, which will soon open its doors with 85 rooms and suites, a restaurant, a spa, and event rooms. In the complex's towers, which are 9 and 11 stories tall, there are also 80 long-term rental apartments, most of which have already been rented.

The new commercial areas, covering 4,200 square meters, are expected to attract around 100,000 additional visitors each month. Among the businesses that have already secured a spot are: Ensu Restaurant by Kiso, the flagship stores of Fox and Fox Home, HaStock, Shilav, and Ottelo Ice Cream.

Modi'in (credit: YOSSI ALONI/FLASH90)

"We thought a lot about how to combine all the residents' needs in one place," said Dana Azrieli, Chairwoman of the group. "Modi'in is a city with tremendous potential, and we will continue to invest in it."

But this is just the beginning: In 2026, the "North Complex" is expected to open, which will include an innovative medical center in collaboration with Clalit Health Services. The center will offer advanced medical services such as urgent care, imaging, operating rooms, and medical clinics, alongside office spaces and additional entertainment hubs.

The new complex, located near the central transportation terminal and the 'Modi'in Center' train station, enjoys high accessibility to the national road network and strengthens Modi'in's position as one of the developing cities in Israel.