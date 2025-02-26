The new Israeli family trend: Why cruises to the U.S. are popular

The Israeli family is changing its vacation habits. New data released by ACruise shows a sharp rise in demand for tours combining the "best of all worlds" – touring major tourist sites in the U.S. alongside a luxury vacation on a cruise ship.

According to data from ACruise, part of the Amsalem Tours group, bookings for combined family tours for the summer of 2025 have risen by 48%, especially for the month of August. "We're seeing a shift in preferences among Israeli families," says Pazit Bar Oz, CEO of the Cruise Division. "They are looking for premium vacations that offer both rich content and full value for money." Organized tours combined with cruises to the United States (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

The most requested itinerary?

A 17-day trip to the East Coast, combining the great American icons – from Manhattan and Niagara Falls to Disney World – with a luxury cruise to the Caribbean islands. "After busy days in the parks and attractions, the cruise offers a relaxing vacation experience with pampering and activities for the whole family," explains Bar Oz. "Parents enjoy quality time for themselves thanks to the children's clubs, and everyone benefits – without having to unpack and repack bags again."

And the price? Starting at $5,636 per person in a double room, with discounts for children up to age 12. The company is also offering an exclusive benefit – a free U.S. visa service, saving about $500 for an average family. Pazit Bar Oz, CEO of the Cruise Division at A-CRUISE (credit: RAANAN TAL)

The growing demand for combined vacations reflects a broader trend in Israeli tourism: A growing preference for premium vacations that offer a balance between intense activity and quality relaxation. According to tourism experts, independently creating a similar itinerary could be at least 20% more expensive.