Hear, speak, and see from anywhere: Yale launches a new generation of smart doorbells

Yale is launching a smart doorbell that allows users to see, hear, and speak with visitors from almost anywhere, at any time. The smart doorbell includes a sharp 1080p HD image, a 154° field of view, two-way audio communication, live viewing, and night vision for clear recordings that can be viewed 24/7 on their smart mobile device. The ®Yale smart doorbell is easy to set up and use and is powered by a built-in rechargeable or wired solution.

Homeowners can receive detailed real-time alerts whenever motion is detected and a "call" the moment visitors press the doorbell, ensuring they never miss a delivery or guest. When the smart doorbell is activated, users can check who is at their door via the Yale Home app and, if it is safe, unlock their door using the Linus™ L2 smart lock to let them in.

Available at authorized retailers. The recommended retail price (including VAT) is NIS 649.