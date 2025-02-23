Smart products for running

Decathlon, a leading international brand providing sports solutions for all levels, presents a unique collection of innovative running products for professional runners. Over the years, Decathlon has been known for its sports and fitness accessories that combine high functionality, innovative design, and affordability. These features are also reflected in Decathlon's running collection.

To understand the real needs of runners during training and races, Decathlon's professional running brand, Kiprun, collaborates with professional athletes throughout the entire design and development process. Additionally, all of the brand's running products undergo rigorous testing under real-life conditions to ensure optimal quality, comfort, and performance. For example, before they even reach the end customer, Kiprun running shoes have already covered thousands of kilometers—ranging from 10K runs to full marathons.

The running collection includes a wide range of technical products and accessories specifically designed for professional runners: smart apparel such as thermal tights and moisture-wicking shirts, specialized running caps, functional accessories for carrying personal items while running (such as pouches and waist belts), professional running watches, and of course—running shoes manufactured with advanced technologies to enhance performance and increase comfort over various running distances.

All the products listed below, along with many others, are available at all 11 Decathlon stores nationwide, on the website www.decathlon.co.il, and through the shopping app. Men's running tights – NIS 149 (credit: Decathlon)

Kiprun KS900 LIGHT Running Shoes for Men and Women – NIS 499

Lightweight running shoes manufactured with MFOAM technology—enhanced cushioning for improved shock absorption, helping reduce injuries during long-distance runs. The shoe soles are made from a newly developed rubber compound for optimal grip, even on wet surfaces.

Men's Long-Sleeve Running Shirt – NIS 129

A seamless shirt made from technical fabric that helps retain warmth, reduce friction, and prevent skin irritation. Ventilation zones in key areas ensure maximum sweat-wicking efficiency, keeping you dry and comfortable throughout your run.

Men's Running Tights – NIS 149

Made from heat-retaining, moisture-wicking fabric that dries quickly, these tights prevent irritation and provide ideal freedom of movement. They feature three functional pockets: a zippered back pocket for securely storing a smartphone while running, plus two spacious side pockets for carrying headphones, keys, a credit card, and more.

Running Stopwatch – NIS 129

A water-resistant running watch featuring advanced personalized training functions, including interval training planning, alerts, dual time zones, split timers, and more. The watch has a stainless steel case and mineral glass, making it resistant to scratches and shocks.

Unisex Running Waist Belt – NIS 39

A stylish running belt for men and women with two spacious compartments for conveniently carrying a phone, keys, headphones, and other personal items while running. The attached tightening ring prevents the belt from bouncing during movement. It can be worn on the front or back.

Unisex Running Visor – NIS 59

A fashionable and lightweight cap for men and women, designed to wick away moisture and dry quickly, ensuring a fresh feel throughout your workout. The adjustable back strap ensures a perfect fit for all head sizes. Its compact design allows it to fold easily and fit into any pocket.