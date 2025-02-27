With an investment of NIS 1.5M: The luxury fashion brand opens a new store

The luxury fashion brand SACK'S is arriving at the highly talked-about commercial hub BIG Fashion Glilot and will open the brand’s 14th store in Israel, with an investment of NIS 1.5M. The store space will cover an area of 150 square meters.

The new store is opening in a strategic location that will help an additional customer base enjoy the brand’s unique shopping experience. The new store will offer customers an uncompromising fashion experience with clothing items that give the customer the freedom to create a variety of diverse outfit combinations.

As every season, the SACK'S brand launches several collections, offering a variety of items with a selection of stunning prints made from high-quality fabrics that provide a fashionable and luxurious response to the local climate.

The fashion brand SACK'S was founded in 1984 by Ronit and Ilan Halfon. The brand, which began as a wholesale business and later opened its first iconic store on Dizengoff Street in the 1980s, has grown into a fashion chain that now includes 14 stores in Israel, along with the new store opening at BIG Fashion Glilot, and approximately 1,600 sales points abroad.

In 2008, Bar Halfon joined SACK'S and began integrating as a designer for one of the brand's lines, designing various collections alongside Ronit Halfon. After nine years, the baton was passed to the second generation, and today, Bar Halfon is the chief designer of the brand in Israel, while Ronit Halfon is responsible for designing the collections sold abroad. In 2023, Amit Halfon was appointed as the company’s CEO.

Amit Halfon, CEO of SACK'S: "Alongside the brand’s international activity, we are excited to open the 14th store at the prominent BIG Fashion Glilot complex. Customers and visitors to the new complex will enjoy SACK'S rich shopping experience, with extensive collections, professional service, and uncompromising quality. The location of this prominent shopping complex will connect different cities and invite a new audience to join the SACK'S family."