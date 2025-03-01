Another boutique project in Givat Alonim: How much will a 4-room apartment cost?

Sharbiv, the company constructing the Givat Alonim project in Kiryat Ata, is launching another boutique building in the neighborhood, which includes 11 new apartments in a 6-story building. Each floor contains only two apartments, more spacious than the standard, with especially large balconies. The ground floor features two garden apartments, the middle floors have 4- and 5-room apartments, and the sixth floor is occupied by a penthouse that spans the entire level.

A 4-room apartment in the building will be sold starting at NIS 2.2 million. According to Sharbiv, as soon as the new boutique building was launched for marketing, three apartments were sold to buyers who were on a waiting list and had been anticipating the start of sales.

This building is part of the second phase of the Givat Alonim neighborhood, which includes 558 housing units in high-density construction, three 20-story towers, 10-story flex buildings, low-rise boutique buildings, and semi-detached houses.

Aerial view of Givat Alonim, Kiryat Ata (credit: Eldar Eldadi, official site)

Givat Alonim is considered one of the most sought-after neighborhoods in northern Israel. Most of its residents are young families and those upgrading their housing, coming from within the neighborhood and the surrounding areas. The neighborhood is located north of Givat Tal, northwest of the Somekh Interchange, and about a 10-minute drive from the Kryon mall. It enjoys high accessibility to major roads, with a convenient exit to Highway 6. The neighborhood was designed with a modern approach, taking into account the green surroundings that envelop it.

Sharbiv is responsible for constructing most of the apartments in Givat Alonim. The entire project consists of 1,180 housing units—including high-rise residential towers, boutique buildings, and semi-detached homes. The first phase of the project included 622 units, which have already been occupied.

According to Sarah Ilyin, VP of Marketing at Sharbiv, "Following the success of marketing the other boutique buildings in the neighborhood, we are now launching another one. A boutique building apartment is a unique product with distinct advantages, including a quiet atmosphere, privacy, and a closer-knit community. Since boutique buildings have fewer apartments than regular buildings, they are often in higher demand, which also contributes to their value appreciation."