Solgar launches: The competition that will reveal Israel's next sports stars

Solgar is the leading dietary supplements brand worldwide, with over 75 years of operation and countless quality products sold in more than 60 countries across the globe, including Israel since 1986.

After many years as a brand that promotes sports events and Israeli athletes as part of a broad agenda, Solgar is launching the "Gold Standard in Sports" competition to identify and promote young athletes at the start of their careers with an inspiring story that aligns with the brand’s values of excellence and quality.

The competition invites young athletes from all over the country to share their inspiring stories and perhaps win a mentoring process at Solgar's gold standard, alongside Linoy Ashram, Ori Sassaon, and Gil Granot, who also serve as judges in the competition.

Gil Granot (credit: SHAI YEHEZKEL)

The competition will run for a month and a half, and all candidates who wish to participate can submit their candidacy through a dedicated project website. Five finalists will be chosen to present their stories before the judging panel, and ultimately, a final will be held, and three winners will be selected.

The winner of first place will receive a scholarship of 10,000 NIS and a mentoring session with one of the judges. The second-place winner will receive Solgar products for a whole year, and the third-place winner will receive a product package worth 500 NIS.

Eitan Markovits, CEO of Solgar: "Anyone involved in sports knows that success is built on persistence, determination, and uncompromising quality. These values are exactly what have made the Solgar brand a leader in its field for over 75 years. Therefore, our connection with the athletes of the future is natural and expected, and we are proud to support the next generation of champions in reaching new heights."