Order, Beauty, and Innovation: BARELA Presents the STACKERS Collection

BARELA Presents: The Luxury Storage Series by STACKERS

The English brand STACKERS is synonymous with innovation and creativity in the storage industry.

Its products offer smart and stylish solutions for keeping order at home and during travel, incorporating luxurious design elements.

As the exclusive importer of the brand in Israel, BARELA brings Israeli consumers high-quality and impressive storage collections from STACKERS alongside other leading British brands.

STACKERS products are designed for everyday use at home, as well as for perfect organization while traveling. A wide variety of storage solutions allows for maintaining order while keeping a stylish look. The brand’s modular jewelry boxes are a global patent that allows personal customization of colors, sizes, and textures so that everyone can create their perfect storage box.

Unique Storage Solutions for Men and Women:

Jewelry and Makeup Storage – Modular jewelry boxes that allow optimal organization with dedicated partitions for all types of jewelry and accessories.

Watch and Cufflink Boxes – Especially luxurious storage solutions for men, featuring convenient compartments and elegant designs.

Makeup and Travel Bags – Smart and lightweight cases, ideal for perfect organization of beauty and makeup products even outside the home.

Unique Accessories – Each box can be complemented with trendy accessories to create a complete and designed storage experience. Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

At BARELA, products are offered in color series, allowing customers to assemble a personalized set of matching products. The site features a dedicated "Shop by Color" category for convenience and perfect customization.

STACKERS products are made from high-quality raw materials with perfect finishing, emphasizing functionality alongside aesthetics. Each item is meticulously designed to offer a comfortable and organized experience without compromising on beauty and elegance.

As the exclusive importer of STACKERS, BARELA ensures its customers receive top-standard service, including fast home deliveries and free shipping for purchases over 700 NIS.

Visit the BARELA website to enjoy luxury products that will enhance order and style in your home and during travels.

BARELA's website (credit: Stackers)

SOFWAVE™: An Advanced Skin Tightening and Lifting Device Without Surgery

SOFWAVE, an innovative Israeli company in the aesthetics field, offers a revolutionary treatment for improving skin texture, firming, lifting, and tightening with just one device, without invasive procedures or recovery time.

The device is based on SUPERB™ technology, approved by the FDA, which uses ultrasound energy to heat skin tissue to a depth of 1.5 mm, stimulating collagen and elastin production and providing visible results after just one treatment. The SOFCOOL™ cooling system protects the skin's outer layer to prevent damage.

Treatment Advantages:

Suitable for all skin types, regardless of tone or skin quality.

Visible results immediately after treatment that improve over time.

Short, painless treatment with no recovery time needed.

Treatment cost in Israel: Approximately 7,000 NIS

The treatment is available from licensed doctors across the country, including:

Dr. Moni Friedman, Dr. Levit Ackerman, Dr. Liat Ats-Fox, Professor Lapidot, Dr. Tal Nachnieli.

I personally experienced the treatment at the clinic of the wonderful Dr. Moni Friedman. The treatment was relatively short and non-invasive. Although there is a strange warming sensation on the skin, it is completely tolerable—especially with "Emla," which numbs the area. I finished the treatment looking just as I did when I walked in, without redness or side effects. Now it’s just a matter of waiting to see the collagen production process in action! (credit: IGOR FARBEROV)

Careline Launches Second Makeup Collection with maya keyy

The cosmetics brand Careline continues its collaboration with maya keyy, the brand’s model and presenter, by launching a second makeup collection designed by her.

The new collection includes 11 trendy products that allow for creativity in any style, based on moisturizing formulas and natural ingredients suitable for all skin types.

Notable Products:

Cream eyeshadow in four long-lasting shades (69.90 NIS)

Euphoria Mascara for a full, dense lash look in two fashionable shades (69.90 NIS)

Face Glow Blush Palette with a creamy texture for a radiant and long-lasting effect (69.90 NIS)

Lip Oil in three moisturizing shades (69.90 NIS)

Duo Phase Toner for skin hydration and environmental protection (69.90 NIS)

The new collection joins the beloved items from the first collection and is available at Super-Pharm, Super-Pharm Online, and the Careline website. (credit: TAMUZ RAHMAN)

Jennifer Lopez Launches a New Perfume: LIMITLESS

Jennifer Lopez launches a new perfume named LIMITLESS, along with a scented body lotion.

The new fragrance conveys the essence of a limitless woman, full of talent, femininity, and self-confidence.

The scent belongs to the sweet floral-woody-amber family, with top notes of lemon, black pepper, and red apple; heart notes of jasmine, ylang-ylang, and patchouli; and a base of Palo Santo wood, sandalwood, vanilla, and velvety musk.

Price: 221 NIS for 100 ml

Available at pharmacy chains, perfumeries, selected pharmacies across the country, and online at the Lilit website. (credit: courtesy of the brand)

Emporio Armani Launches the New Fragrance Stronger With You Parfum

A powerful and sophisticated fragrance featuring a unique chestnut accord, warm vanilla, and leathery-amber notes that last on the skin for 24 hours.

The perfume, created by perfumer Cécile Matton, joins the Stronger With You series and comes in the iconic bottle design of the collection.

The campaign stars actor Nicholas Galitzine, set to the song Born Slippy by Underworld.

Available at Armani boutiques and select retailers for a recommended price of 483 NIS for 100 ml. (credit: PR abroad)

As a self-proclaimed pillow enthusiast always looking for the best for a perfect sleep, I’m happy to share that I found one from Dr. Gav.

Dr. Gav, considered one of the 100 most respected brands in Israel, presents the Coolist Nature collection—innovative pillows made of Bio-Foam, a breathable and eco-friendly polymer that provides ideal comfort with personal customization.

The collection includes a wide range of pillows tailored by gender, age, and sleep position, including:

POWER DREAMS – Stable pillows for men and teenagers.

LUXURY DREAMS KIDS – Soft pillows for women and girls.

SUPER COMFORT DREAMS – Ergonomically designed pillows for all sleep positions.

COOL SLIM DREAMS – Thin pillows for back and stomach sleepers.

FRESH DREAMS – Extra-soft pillows suitable for all sleep positions.

THE DREAM OF ROMEO & JULIET – Pillows for couples, with two different sizes.

Price: Starting from 299 NIS

Available at Dr. Gav stores and the Dr. Gav website: (credit: PR)

GA-DE presents: GLOW FX Palette – the natural glow in a single swipe.

The beauty brand GA-DE launches GLOW FX – NATURAL FACE PALETTE, a unique, versatile palette for face and eyes.

The palette combines blush, bronzer, and highlighter in flattering shades, enabling a natural, glowing look with a soft, velvety texture.

The innovative formula blends perfectly into the skin, offering a fresh, radiant finish that can be built up and highlighted as desired. The palette is available in a range of shades for all skin tones, allowing for light and shadow play to create depth and natural emphasis.

Palette shades:BRONZE TWIST-143ROZE TWIST-145TROPICAL TWIST-147PLUM TWIST-149

Palette price: 150₪

To complete the look, pair with SELEFIE lipstick in shade 877 (price: 59₪).

Available at pharmacy chains and on GA-DE’s website (credit: PR)

PUPA MILANO launches 8 new shades of lip glosses and lipsticks

The Italian makeup brand PUPA MILANO expands its lip collection with 8 new shades:

4 new shades of MISS PUPA GLOSS liquid glosses and 4 new shades of MISS PUPA lipsticks.

The new shades include a mix of warm nudes, peachy pinks, soft purples, and pinkish-red tones.

MISS PUPA GLOSS – Liquid glosses with shine and an immediate volume effect – Price: 70.60₪MISS PUPA – Glossy, sheer-textured lipsticks with a crystal effect – Price: 65.60₪

Available at Super-Pharm stores, on the Lilit Cosmetics website, and on Super-Pharm’s website (credit: courtesy of the brand)

CeraVe launches a moisturizing facial lotion with SPF30

The dermo-cosmetic brand CeraVe presents a new facial moisturizing lotion with SPF30, providing high protection from UVA and UVB rays, long-lasting hydration, and restoration of the skin’s natural barrier.

Developed in collaboration with dermatologists, it is suitable for normal to dry skin, contains 3 essential ceramides to restore the skin’s barrier, enriched with niacinamide (vitamin B3) to reduce redness and vitamin E. It is fragrance-free, non-comedogenic, paraben-free, lightweight, quickly absorbed, and easy to carry.

Recommended price: 90.9₪ for 52ml

Available at private pharmacies, pharmacy chains, online retailers, and health fund stores.

CeraVe's website (credit: PR)

Greg Cafe chain launches a new and surprising menu for 2025

Greg Cafe chain unveils its new, diverse menu for 2025, featuring innovative dishes aligned with global trends, tailored to Israeli tastes. The new menu emphasizes sharing, high-quality ingredients, and a wide culinary variety, led by head chef Elad Amsalem.

New dishes include:

Galilee Breakfast – A Mediterranean breakfast with bagels, jibneh cheese, labneh, green tahini, tabbouleh salad, and more (69₪)

Asian Dishes – Such as crispy vegetable nems with Vietnamese sauce (54₪), avocado roll with herbs and lemon-honey sauce (42₪), and Asian cucumber salad with peanut satay sauce (42₪)

Classic Italian Dishes – Cheese cappelletti in labneh and red curry sauce (45₪) and Lemonchezu – ricotta and mozzarella balls coated in panko with lemon butter (46₪)

Creative Desserts – Including Japanese brûlée pancake with blond chocolate and burnt sugar (48₪)

The chain’s CEO, Yair Malka, stated that the new menu aims to provide a surprising and diverse dining experience, blending international inspiration with Israeli favorites.

My partner and I enjoyed a special culinary experience with the new menu and loved every moment! The dishes were fresh, well-prepared, and full of rich flavors, each served with care and love felt in every bite. Definitely an experience we’d like to revisit!

The new menu is now available at all of the chain’s kosher branches nationwide.