Right before his business journey: Peter Paltchik renews

Olympic judoka Peter Paltchik equips himself with a new Omega Planet Ocean Chrono watch in dark gray, a rare and stunning model that has arrived in Israel for the first time, costing over NIS 40,000.

The luxurious watch joins his preparations for his big business trip to the U.S. planned for March 2025, during which he will award scholarships worth approximately NIS 0.5M to young athletes through the foundation he established.

The festive ceremony will take place on February 24 at the Ono Academic College, where the first-ever team of athletes receiving the scholarships will be revealed, alongside businesspeople and supporters from the sports world.

Karin Kish Kaliski, the trade and marketing manager of the "Rolex Time Impers" group, explains the natural connection between Paltchik and Omega: "Control over time, precision, perseverance, and elegance are values that drive both the brand and Paltchik’s career. The model he chose, with a 45.5 mm diameter, exudes strength and presence that cannot be ignored."