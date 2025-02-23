Gali network launches: Women's sneakers collection

If there's one shoe that successfully combines comfort, style, and everyday elegance—it's undoubtedly sneakers. Gali Network launches a women's sneakers collection that takes the trend to the next level.

The collection features a wide range of sneakers: from elegant models with a metallic touch to sporty, rugged shoes with platform soles—everything according to the latest international trends.

In addition to the design, Gali places special emphasis on comfort: flexible soles and perfect arch support ensure an ideal wearing experience.

The color palette includes: classic white that goes with everything, soft nude shades for completing an elegant look, timeless black that adds depth, and even blue tones and metallic combinations for those who want to make a statement. Among the standout models, you can find sneakers with trendy prints, special texture combinations, and designs with elements like chains, studs, decorative laces, and more.

The sneakers collection is an integral part of every woman's wardrobe. It's versatile, practical, and makes a fashion statement. It can be perfectly paired with jeans for a workday, worn out with friends, for the gym, or even as an interesting twist for a light evening dress.

Prices: starting from NIS 249.90, and now with a special offer: second pair for NIS 59.90 until March 30th.