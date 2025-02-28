LG launches an innovative air purifier. What makes it special, and how much does it cost?

LG is launching a new air purifier called the LG PuriCare™ AeroHit, a home solution for cleaner indoor air. The AeroHit features an elegant and compact design that blends seamlessly with a modern, minimalist style in any living space while enhancing air quality through advanced technology. The AeroHit ensures fresher and safer air with the Aero Series H filtration system, a multi-layered 360-degree filtration system that effectively reduces dust particles, odors, viruses, and allergens while absorbing additional airborne pollutants. Additionally, as part of its technology, it includes a PM 1.0 particle sensor, which detects ultra-fine dust particles as small as 0.01 micrometers and allows real-time air quality monitoring. The data can be tracked via the display or through a dedicated app. Moreover, the AeroHit automatically adjusts its purification performance to maintain optimal indoor air conditions.

Unlike conventional air purifiers currently on the market, LG's AeroHit features an ultra-slim design that saves space in the home, making it easy to place even in small rooms. Its refined matte finish complements a variety of interior design styles, and the integrated LED display provides intuitive control and real-time air quality updates.

In addition, LG is also launching the AeroHit PuriCare Pet, specifically designed for homes with pets. This model includes a filter with Photocatalytic technology to eliminate pet odors. Compared to standard filters, LG’s Pet filter maintains high efficiency over time, even with constant exposure to fluorescent or sunlight.

Hong Sung-Yeol, Head of LG’s Air Solutions Division, stated: "AeroHit delivers outstanding air purification performance while combining a stylish, space-saving design for home interiors. This product reflects our commitment to innovative air solutions and better home living. At LG, we will continue to meet customer needs by developing products that enhance quality of life and provide a healthier, more comfortable living environment."