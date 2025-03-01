Driving the world forward: Toyota's drawing competition returns

Union Motors, Toyota's importer in Israel, is proud to launch the international children's drawing competition TOYOTA DREAM CAR, as part of Toyota Japan's global Toyota Dream Car Art Contest.

In an era where AI and computing technology shape our lives, Toyota's annual global competition invites us to return to pure human imagination and prove that creativity and dreams are still the driving force behind true innovation. The TOYOTA DREAM CAR competition encourages children worldwide to unleash their creativity, dream their wildest dreams, and draw the car of the future as they envision it—because the future is now more important than ever. The competition is open to all children up to the age of 15, emphasizing the value of equality by allowing everyone to participate, regardless of background or experience.

LET'S GO BEYOND is not just a slogan—it’s a promise. Toyota promises to go above and beyond what is expected of a car brand and invites children to think beyond the familiar and imagine a better world. Union Motors believes that this year, in the spirit of Toyota’s LET'S GO BEYOND vision, the drawings will reflect the aspiration to break boundaries and achieve groundbreaking accomplishments—from environmentally friendly vehicles to innovative transportation solutions that will make the world more accessible, safer, and greener. This is an invitation to dream of a future that goes beyond the limitations of the present and leads to the creation of a better society and environment.

The competition invites children to participate in three age categories: up to age 7, ages 8-11, and ages 12-15. Three contestants from each category (nine in total) will advance to the international stage in Japan in 2025, joining other participants from around the world. Among them, the three first-place winners in the global competition will each receive a personal prize of $5,000 and an educational grant of $10,000 for their schools.

Each year, Union Motors receives hundreds of creative drawings that reflect the future of mobility through the eyes, hands, and imagination of Israeli children. Toyota is excited to discover the brilliant ideas emerging from these artworks and invites Israeli children to take part in the 2025 competition.

Israeli Pride

In 2019, Israel won the TOYOTA DREAM CAR competition for the first time when Yoel Ben Shoshan, a 9-year-old, presented his "Travel Capsules"—an innovative drawing that combined work and transportation. This creative artwork, ahead of its time, earned Yoel first place in the global finals in his age category. Union Motors hopes to discover this year’s next talent who will bring pride to Israel.

More details about the competition and how to submit drawings are available on the competition website. Drawings can be submitted until March 1, 2025. The announcement of the nine winners in the local competition will take place on March 13, 2024, and the announcement of the global winners will be made in August 2025.