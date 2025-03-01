The new holographic fireplace – the most realistic flame simulation in the world

Ortal, one of the leading manufacturers and marketers in the fireplace industry, is breaking new ground with its new holographic technology, enabling a realistic flame simulation—without real fire and without the need for maintenance. Ortal has invested approximately one million shekels in the project.

Ortal's new electric holographic fireplace combines advanced aesthetics with technological innovation. The company's research and development department has successfully created a flame simulation that is more authentic than any other electric fireplace currently available in the world. The fireplace's impressive visual design includes durable, non-perishable ceramic logs, seamlessly integrated with the flame hologram to achieve a natural and spectacular appearance.

Holographic Fireplace, Ortal Fireplaces (credit: PR)

According to Roni Tadmor, Israel Market Manager at Ortal Fireplaces, "The new technology represents a revolution in interior design and serves as an ideal solution for any space. The new fireplace enhances home decor and creates an impressive focal point on the feature wall—the central design element in any styled space. It is suitable for private homes, apartments, lobbies, hotels, and commercial projects, thanks to its flexible installation and zero maintenance. All that is required is a connection to a standard electrical outlet, and it is ready for use." The newly launched fireplace is available in two sizes: 150 cm and 186 cm, with prices ranging from NIS 24,000 to NIS 28,000.

According to Nadav Ziv, CEO of Ortal Fireplaces, "As a global company experiencing expansion and growth, entering the electric fireplace category is a natural step. Alongside the luxury gas fireplaces that define the brand in international markets, the holographic fireplace serves as a growth engine, diversifying our product offerings and allowing us to provide the best solutions for customers and markets where gas is less suitable but where design-conscious consumers are unwilling to compromise on an authentic fireplace experience."

Ortal’s holographic fireplace was developed in collaboration with CK Fires from England (known for the Evonic brand) and is also manufactured there. CK Fires has extensive experience in developing and producing high-end electric fireplaces, and the collaboration with Ortal naturally brought together the strengths and expertise of both companies.

Holographic Fireplace, Ortal Fireplaces (credit: PR)

The new holographic category is being launched simultaneously across all Ortal's operating markets—Israel, North America, Europe, and Australia—joining a range of new product categories developed by Ortal in recent years as part of its global expansion, including the Wilderness fireplaces, the Gas Inserts category, the Outdoor fireplace category, and more.