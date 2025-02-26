The world's largest cruise ship arrives near Israel: Get a special preview

Imagine an entire city floating on the water: 20 decks, seven swimming pools, 40 restaurants and bars, a giant water park, and even a 15-story-high glass walkway above the sea. All of this will first come to the Mediterranean in the summer of 2026, when Royal Caribbean launches the Legend of the Seas – the third ship in its prestigious Icon series.

The ship, currently under construction in Finland, will offer the ultimate Mediterranean vacation with seven-night cruises departing from Rome and Barcelona. During the voyage, passengers will dock at select ports in France, Italy, and Spain, with the option for shore excursions at each destination.

The new ship emphasizes experiences never seen before at sea. The main attraction, Crown's Edge, is a walking track on an arch that soars high above the water, offering panoramic views of the sea. Alongside this, the largest water park ever seen on a ship will be built, featuring six giant water slides and an infinity pool hanging 15 stories above the ocean. Extreme sports enthusiasts will also have the chance to try out climbing walls, while those who prefer more relaxed activities can enjoy the mini-golf course.

A Three-Story Family Suite

A significant innovation also relates to the accommodation options. The ship introduces an innovative family neighborhood concept spread across three floors, designed for young families. The jewel of the complex is the "Family House" – a three-story suite with specially designed spaces for the whole family. In addition, the ship offers seven other accommodation areas in various categories, suited for every budget and vacation style.

"This is a real revolution in the global cruise industry," says Udi Schnabel, CEO of Sunorama, the exclusive representative of Royal Caribbean in Israel. "This is the first time a ship of this size will sail in the Mediterranean. The geographical proximity will allow Israelis to enjoy the ultimate family vacation close to home."

Michael Bailey, President and CEO of Royal Caribbean International, refers to the success of the series: "After a year of breaking records with the first ship in the Icon series, we are excited to expand this experience to the Mediterranean. Legend of the Seas is the bold next step in this exciting era of vacations."

Sales for the Mediterranean vacation in 2026 will begin tomorrow (Thursday), and after the Mediterranean sailing season, the ship will move to Miami, where it will offer cruises in the Western and Southern Caribbean.