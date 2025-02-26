Direct flight to New York for $1,199: Is Arkia really worth it?

When Arkia's Airbus A330-900 NEO took off on February 8th from Ben Gurion Airport heading to New York, it carried not only passengers but also a significant announcement for the Israeli aviation industry. In a period when many foreign airlines have yet to resume operations in Israel, Arkia has taken on a challenging task – competing for the coveted route to New York.

In the current reality of the Israeli aviation market, launching a new direct route to New York is nothing short of a revolution. Arkia, which has mostly focused on domestic flights and short-haul flights in Europe, is making a bold move forward with the launch of its new route to JFK Airport in New York.

The price, starting from $1,199 one-way, sets a new benchmark in the international flight market. Compared to competitor prices, this is truly good news, especially at a time when flight prices to North America are skyrocketing.

The flight experience itself is pleasantly surprising. The new aircraft is equipped with personal screens at every seat, and the seat spacing is relatively generous compared to what's common in economy class. The service, which includes a local Israeli crew, provides a pleasant homey feeling, and the kosher meals served during the flight meet high standards.

The new route, which will operate three times a week on Sundays, Mondays, and Wednesdays, provides a significant alternative for Israeli passengers. At a time when many foreign airlines are reducing their operations in Israel, Arkia's initiative offers an important solution to the shortage of direct flights to the United States.

Oz Berlowitz, CEO of Arkia, emphasizes that the new route is not just a business expansion, but a strategic move that strengthens Israeli aviation during a challenging period. "New York is the main gateway to North America, and our presence in this market marks a new era for Arkia," he notes.

Behind the Scenes of the Launch

The launch of the new route was not taken for granted. In just one month, Arkia managed to establish a complex operational framework, an extraordinary achievement in the aviation industry. Sharon Kedmi, CEO of the Israel Airports Authority, commends this achievement: "This is a bold step, some might even say brave and risky, but without steps like this, we wouldn’t have gotten to where we are."

The Nakash family, which controls Arkia, sees the new New York route as part of a broader vision. The company plans to expand its international operations and establish itself as a significant player in the global aviation market. Berlowitz emphasizes that this is just the beginning: "We are looking ahead. The New York route is a foundation for growth and further international expansion."

The launch of the new route may lead to increased competition in the North American flight market. "The strategic implication is not only Arkia's growth but also strengthening the entire Israeli aviation sector," explains Kedmi. In a period when flight prices to the U.S. are soaring, the additional competition may lead to lower prices with competitors as well.

Government and International Support

The move has received broad support from various government entities. The Transportation Ministry, led by Minister Miri Regev, worked to remove regulatory barriers and provide economic incentives, including financial compensation for passengers in case of cancellations. The U.S. government also expressed support for the initiative, as noted by Larry L. Mamet, the Head of the Economic Department at the U.S. Embassy in Israel: "Flights like this connect families, promote the economy, and support cultural exchanges."

What Do You Get for the Ticket?

The flights are operated on an Airbus A330-900 NEO by Iberojet, one of the most advanced models in the world. The configuration includes: Personal screens at every seat with an advanced entertainment system; two full kosher meals during the flight; unlimited drinks; a Hebrew-speaking crew; and especially generous seating in economy class.

Bottom Line: If you are planning a flight to New York soon, Arkia's new route is definitely worth checking out. The combination of competitive pricing, quality service, and a pleasant flight experience makes this new option particularly attractive.

