The international dermatocosmetic brand La Roche-Posay will sponsor the Tel Aviv Marathon

The international dermatocosmetic brand La Roche-Posay will sponsor the "Leumi Bank Tel Aviv Marathon," the largest sports event in Israel, which will take place on Friday, February 28, 2025, with approximately 45,000 runners participating in various running routes.

La Roche-Posay will set up a booth at the event site, designed in orange, a color associated with the brand's shades, where a range of sun protection products from the Anthelios series will be displayed. The booth will be located at the start and finish lines, allowing runners to use the products during the race and protect their skin.

The booth will serve as a platform for educating and raising awareness about skin protection from the sun and will provide runners with essential tools and information about the importance of sun protection at all times. They will also learn how to protect their skin during physical activity, especially while running, and will receive from the brand a running kit that includes: a sample of sunscreen and informational leaflets with essential details.

According to Guy Daneman, CEO of the L'Oréal Israel Dermatocosmetics Division: "As a leading international brand in sun protection products, we decided to sponsor one of the largest sports events in Israel and, through it, convey an important message about skin protection from the sun all year round, even during physical activity. We are happy with this first collaboration at the largest sports event in Israel. We are excited to distribute to all the runners the sun protection products from the brand’s Anthelios series to deliver the message to all the runners about the importance of protecting the skin. This is our first collaboration of its kind, which connects us to a new target audience and to the skin awareness activities and skin checks we conduct throughout the year."

The Anthelios series from La Roche-Posay is a line of sun protection products that contain broad-spectrum sunscreen filters to protect against UVA and UVB rays. The series offers a variety of formulas suitable for different skin types, including sensitive skin. Anthelios products are known for their advanced technology in protecting against sun damage and help prevent premature skin aging.