This Is how boutique apartments in this area are conquering the Tel Aviv real estate market

Giving up villas with sprawling gardens in the Sharon region, people are moving to boutique apartments in central Tel Aviv. New boutique projects in the Kikar HaMedina area provide a quality alternative to luxury towers: intimate buildings with a limited number of residents and a strategic location near cultural and leisure hotspots.

Moving for a Better Quality of Life

Tel Aviv has been undergoing demographic changes over the years. In addition to young people continuing to flock to the city, a new trend has emerged in recent years—downsizers, aged 50+, choosing to leave their spacious private homes in the Sharon and peripheral areas for luxury apartments in intimate boutique buildings in central Tel Aviv. For many, the move is driven by the desire to improve their quality of life—living in a vibrant, accessible, and convenient environment that offers all the cultural and social benefits of the city, while also staying close to their children and grandchildren.

A glimpse into Y.H. Dimri's new projects (credit: CRAFT Studio) A glimpse into Y.H. Dimri's new projects (credit: CRAFT Studio)

Close to Culture, Away from the Hustle

A prime example is a senior professor of medicine who managed a hospital department in northern Israel for years. For decades, he and his wife lived in a spacious private home with a large garden in the Sharon region, but after their children left home, they decided to change their lifestyle.

"A private house with a garden is wonderful, but once the kids grow up and leave, maintenance becomes a burden," the professor explains.

"We wanted quality of life—access to the theater, museums, good restaurants, and, most importantly, to be closer to our family."

The couple purchased a mini-penthouse in a luxury boutique project featuring natural materials, spacious interiors, and a design tailored precisely to their needs.

A glimpse into Y.H. Dimri's new projects (credit: PITOM studio) A glimpse into Y.H. Dimri's new projects (credit: PITOM studio)

Young Couples Are Also Joining the Trend

It's not just older couples looking to move into boutique apartments in Tel Aviv. Young couples and families are also discovering the charm of boutique buildings, creating a diverse mix of longtime Israelis alongside younger residents. They all choose the intimate concept that keeps the living experience luxurious, indulgent, and well-connected to its surroundings.

A couple in their 40s, who lived for years in a private house with a garden in Hod HaSharon, realized after the birth of their first daughter that city life could actually offer them more.

"Our parents helped raise our child, but every time we had to travel to Tel Aviv to meet them," the couple shares. "Additionally, we realized that we were spending most of our time in the city anyway—at work, for entertainment, and on weekends."

After searching, they purchased a garden apartment in a boutique project near Kikar HaMedina.

"Here, we got the best of both worlds—on one hand, we live in an apartment with a small garden that gives us a home-like feel, and on the other hand, everything is within walking distance—kindergartens, restaurants, cafés, and Yarkon Park."

Uncompromising Quality

Y.H. Dimri, one of Israel’s leading construction companies, recognized the potential of boutique buildings and is spearheading three new boutique projects near Kikar HaMedina, on Moshe Sharett and Antigonus Streets. Designed by top architecture firms, the projects are characterized by the use of natural materials (such as stone, exposed concrete, and wood) and an architectural style reminiscent of preserved buildings.

Unlike luxury towers, where hundreds of residents live, the new projects offer an intimate living experience without compromising on a rich and especially luxurious technical specification. This includes smart home systems, advanced air conditioning, high-level thermal and acoustic insulation, and luxury-brand kitchens. The shared spaces are meticulously designed, featuring a stylish lobby and a well-maintained environment.

A Growing Trend

The shift of affluent residents from across the city, as well as from the Sharon and peripheral areas, to central Tel Aviv—favoring boutique buildings over towers—is a trend that is gaining momentum. More and more people are realizing that a boutique apartment in the city can offer the perfect combination of convenience, quality of life, and proximity to the most sought-after cultural hubs. For many, it is the ultimate upgrade—intimate yet connected living, without sacrificing luxury and high living standards.

How do you recognize this trend in today’s market?

Amir Cohen, VP of Marketing and Sales at Y.H. Dimri: "In the past year, we've seen a diverse range of inquiries from different potential buyers. While we were accustomed to demand from 'home upgraders' within the project's natural surroundings, there has been a noticeable increase in interest and transactions from an older demographic leaving estates in moshavim, large private homes in the Sharon, the north, the south, and even Jerusalem. These downsizers seek a true luxury project but also prioritize an intimate residential environment as close as possible to their familiar lifestyle. Most often, we find that proximity to children is crucial, alongside the desire to experience Tel Aviv's leisure culture right at their doorstep."

