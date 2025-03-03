How a financial app is adapted to the language and preferences of teens and their parents

Zemingo, part of the EMET Group, specializes in creating customer experiences for digital products and services. The company is responsible for designing and developing the PayBox Young digital wallet, whose launch last month received significant attention due to the new opportunities it offers for children aged 8 to 18 to conduct various financial transactions.

"The digital wallet for young users was created with the understanding that parents need a tool that allows their children to manage money independently, in an advanced and secure way, while also giving parents control and oversight over how much and what their children spend. The current situation, where we receive, transfer, and pay money via smartphones while our children still carry cash, is illogical and clearly needs to change. Choosing Zemingo to lead the design and development of the digital wallet was the most natural decision for us, given their professional capabilities and our collaboration over the past few years," said Arik Frishman, CEO of PayBox.

The joint development process of the digital wallet began with extensive research based on focus groups of young users and parents, followed by a meticulous definition of branding and product strategy, visual identity, user interface and experience, and the development of the system itself.

"The complexity of creating an application that meets the needs of children while also aligning with parents' expectations required an innovative and original user experience that bridges these two fundamentally different target audiences. The design of the digital wallet app was tailored to the language and digital preferences of young users to ensure a rich, functional, secure, and easy-to-use experience. At the same time, we placed great emphasis on giving parents a sense of security in allowing their children to use the app, granting them exclusive control over usage permissions across a wide range of parameters, along with real-time notifications on their children's expenses. Additionally, we integrated financial education components into the app, including savings for future purchases, which is important for many parents," said Robert Priscu, CEO of Zemingo. Robert Priscu, CEO of Zemingo (credit: PR)

The extensive research process considered all aspects of the app, from backgrounds and emojis to the wallet's structure. The app emphasizes personalization, starting from the registration process to daily use, reinforcing the sense of ownership over the wallet and creating a strong user experience. Upon registration, young users can choose from a variety of personalization options, including different backgrounds, images from the app's gallery, external sources, selfies, and more. Backgrounds can be changed at any time, allowing users to adapt them to new trends or their mood on a given day.

The app makes extensive use of emojis, which have become a popular international communication tool across all age groups. The integration of the most relevant and up-to-date emojis for the target age groups enhances communication between young users and their parents, strengthening the personalization experience. Additionally, the choice of the name "PayBox Young" provides a sense of belonging for all age groups and reflects the original brand.

"Zemingo has extensive experience working with the financial industry and developing financial applications, but developing a financial app for children and teenagers is very different from creating one for adults. In this process, we had to find the perfect balance between the strategic business value for the financial institution and the functional and personal value for young users, while ensuring parents' peace of mind. As children join the digital world at younger ages, we are increasingly faced with this unique challenge. PayBox recognized the importance of promoting financial management from an early age and addressing this challenge, and we are proud to have been chosen to be part of this fascinating process," concluded Robert Priscu.