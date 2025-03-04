After about a year: Shufersal reopens its second branch in Kiryat Shmona

In anticipation of the return of Kiryat Shmona residents and the surrounding area to their homes, the Shufersal Deal Metsudot branch has reopened. Since October 7, a branch in the Big Center in Kiryat Shmona has been operating continuously, providing food and basic products to the region, as part of Shufersal Group’s commitment to food security for all residents of Israel, from north to south. Shufersal is also operating—during emergencies as well as routine—the Shufersal Online delivery service for the benefit of residents of the area.

In recent weeks, the staff of the Metsudot branch, located near the base and damaged by shrapnel during the fighting, prepared the branch to receive customers: cleaning, restocking goods, and receiving fresh departments (vegetables and fruits, dairy, meat). Some of the branch’s employees, including manager Eti Shachori, worked on the preparation and operation of the branch—while their families were still evacuated and had not yet returned to Kiryat Shmona.