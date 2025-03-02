The wow effect: A breathtaking mini-penthouse in Herzliya

The Project: Mini-penthouse in Herzliya, approximately 150 square meters

Mini-penthouse in Herzliya, approximately 150 square meters For: A couple in their 30s and their three young children

A couple in their 30s and their three young children Interior Design & Planning: Architects Anouk Ron and Shira Dromi, owners of Bazelet Architects

Architects Anouk Ron and Shira Dromi, owners of Bazelet Architects Photography: Elad Gonen

The couple purchased the five-room apartment a few years ago directly from the contractor. Recently, seeking to transform it from a standard space into a home that precisely meets the needs and desires of each family member, they turned to architects Anouk Ron and Shira Dromi, owners of Bazelet Architects, a firm specializing in complex renovations, building additions, significant interior design, and home styling.

"The couple's aspiration was to give the apartment a particularly luxurious look so that every time they come home, they experience the same wonderful feeling as staying in a boutique hotel. The guiding principle for us was to create a coherent experience that would maintain its intensity throughout all spaces, and indeed, each area was carefully designed down to the finest details."

"In addition, we slightly lowered the high ceiling throughout the apartment to integrate various types of lighting fixtures that contribute to the modern, luxurious look. The standard flooring in the public space and bathrooms was replaced with large stone-concrete-look tiles that provide a harmonious and clean appearance, while for the bedrooms, we chose dark oak three-layer parquet flooring."

Along the way, the two made several structural changes to the original layout: "For example, we opened up the family area, which was previously enclosed by four walls, and the master suite was completely transformed," they explain. "We made sure to use particularly high-quality materials and created custom-made carpentry that is synchronized with the electrical and lighting systems, considering the family's needs and the design concept."

A prime example is the dining area—the first function visible upon opening the entrance door: "Along this axis, we designed a storage unit clad in high-quality, highly durable whitewashed oak-like laminate, suitable for a home with three young children. This is where tableware and hosting essentials are stored. We broke up the solid mass with a vertical illuminated strip for displaying wine and alcohol glasses, well-preserved behind dark glass. On the side of the furniture unit, we designed a functional-decorative niche with hidden compartments for bags and shoes, two drawers for wallets, keys, and glasses, and open shelves above for displaying decorative items."

It is evident that functionality was a key consideration throughout the design process, as seen in the choice of an impressive dining table that, beyond its aesthetic appeal, is also highly practical and extends when needed to accommodate many guests. "We chose a table with massive, asymmetrical legs topped with a durable, washable polymer surface resembling Corten steel. The upholstered dining chairs complete the luxurious look."

The original kitchen, which was in excellent condition, remained unchanged except for the modification of the upper cabinet fronts to better align with the new design. Additionally, the designers created a new, practical lighting arrangement, including a track lighting system and spotlights in the central area, as well as a row of decorative pendant lights above the island.

The custom-built carpentry piece in the living room, designed as part of the feature wall, echoes the furniture in the dining area: "In this space, we worked with bold, three-dimensional claddings that create depth and interest, interspersed with dark, asymmetrical separation lines. At the bottom, we embedded hidden LED lighting that illuminates the decorative platform anchoring this axis. We chose to clad it in a rich, striking material resembling Corten steel, making it an excellent base for displaying books and decorative objects. Similar to the dining area, the carpentry unit to the right is clad in high-quality whitewashed oak-like laminate, with a decorative niche separating two symmetrical closed compartments. Above it, lighting was installed to cast a romantic, pleasant glow over the items on the shelves. On the adjacent wall, we incorporated an abstract artwork that slightly breaks the strict geometric structure and adds a pop of color to the space."

The family area is positioned along the wall of tall kitchen cabinets, in a perfect location between the public and private wings. Ron and Dromi chose to open it up as much as possible to maintain interaction and visual connection between the younger and older family members at all times and from almost any angle. "We created a fun space where they can play, lounge on the soft rug, and watch TV together," they say. "To make this area as spacious as possible and seamlessly connect it to the public wing, we removed some walls. We incorporated soft elements and worked with arched motifs, clearly visible in the carpentry and the rug. The furniture unit features three-dimensional grooved fronts in a stone shade, housing books, toys, and even the iRobot vacuum, discreetly tucked into a corner. In the ceiling, we embedded flush-mounted lighting fixtures, while in the hallway, we opted for geometric fixtures, and above the rug, we arranged an asymmetrical composition to slightly soften the rounded forms."

The children's rooms were designed according to their ages: "The walls were painted in a warm ceramic shade for a soft effect, and in terms of textiles, we used double-layered curtains with tassels for a romantic look. The fan color was matched to the dark, smoked parquet flooring, and the monochromatic color palette is complemented by pinkish hues that lean towards a sophisticated, vintage rose rather than a childish pink."

The master suite underwent a complete transformation: "Originally, it included a small bathroom and walk-in closet, which we removed to create an entirely different layout. We designed a sleeping area centered around a large bed, behind which runs a double-sided grooved closet system, where a concealed door leads to the en-suite bathroom. In this space, we worked with natural, calming stone shades, such as on the TV wall, where we used a light-textured wallpaper, continuing into a three-dimensional wall cladding." Bazelet Architects (credit: ELAD GONEN)

The couple’s bathroom was designed as a luxurious spa: "Around the ceiling, we created a recessed strip to give it a floating appearance. We combined large stone-colored tiles with wood-look tiles that extend into the shower area. Additionally, we thickened the mirror wall to enhance the sense of depth. We selected bronze-colored sanitary fixtures that blend with the dark wood, and for the vanity, we designed a broad-edged countertop that makes the entire area more striking and prominent. To the left, we designed a storage unit for cosmetics and perfumes, incorporating both open and closed compartments."