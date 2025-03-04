MNDL Bio wins award for the most innovative biotech solution in the Middle East

The startup company MNDL Bio has been named the winner of the "Most Innovative Biotech Solution in the Middle East" award in the annual competition of the international magazine Global Health & Pharma.

This competition, now in its 17th year, identifies and honors groundbreaking companies that are redefining the future of life sciences.

MNDL Bio is developing a breakthrough deep-tech solution for synthetic biology, combining biology with intelligent algorithms (AI) to accelerate the development of recombinant proteins. The company was founded to address the high costs and long timelines required for recombinant protein development—an industry that is rapidly expanding. Recognizing this challenge, the company's CEO, Steve Green, and Chief Business Development Officer, Eran Miller, sought a solution. Their search led them to Professor Tamir Tuller of Tel Aviv University, who had developed pioneering technological tools that could be the missing piece of the puzzle.

Last year, the company completed a $2 million pre-seed funding round from Earth & Beyond Ventures, the Israel Innovation Authority, and the UK-based CPT Fund.

The development of synthetic biology-based products, particularly recombinant proteins, relies on long and costly cycles of engineering, construction, and testing. The engineering phase remains a major bottleneck due to a lack of data, reliance on expert experience, and extended research times. MNDL Bio addresses these challenges with a breakthrough AI-powered computational platform. By leveraging multiple patented models and algorithms, the company enables businesses to shift from a trial-and-error approach to a precise and intelligent engineering process. This accelerates development, reduces costs, and increases the likelihood of launching successful products.

To expand access to its technology, the company recently launched a cloud-based platform that allows clients to optimize gene expression more efficiently than ever before. The product is already in use by early customers, including several startups and various academic research labs.

Synthetic biology is experiencing rapid growth, with companies working to engineer bacteria or yeast for applications in medicine, alternative proteins, and sustainable materials. NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang has described synthetic biology as "one of the greatest revolutions in human history." The synthetic biology sector is growing rapidly and is expected to reach a market value of $116 billion by 2032. Just as artificial intelligence has revolutionized software, AI and machine learning tools are now transforming biology, enabling us to design and enhance living organisms.

The company’s founders—Steve Green (CEO), Eran Miller (CBO), and Professor Tamir Tuller (CSO)—along with a team of experts in molecular biology, artificial intelligence, and software, bring together deep scientific expertise, entrepreneurial capabilities, and extensive industry experience. With secured funding and rapid growth, the company continues to expand its research and development efforts alongside strategic marketing initiatives. Its goal is to provide researchers and the industry with a revolutionary solution for advanced biological engineering, shortening development timelines and reducing production costs.