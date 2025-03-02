Form and materiality that turn a bookshelf into art

The Salak design brand, arriving from Poland to Prat Living stores, skillfully showcases the development of a furniture series that started with the design of coffee tables incorporating a solid, natural, and striking wooden sphere combined with metal in various geometric finishes. This collection has now expanded into a series of bookshelves based on the same captivating elements in both their beauty and form.

Recently, several bookshelf models have arrived in stores— a perfect piece of furniture that is truly a work of art. A piece that can be both functional and decorative, suitable for a living room, bedroom, entryway, or any space where you want to add both style and storage.

A bookshelf that is truly art, Prat Living (credit: PR) A bookshelf alongside a table, combining metal and a wooden sphere, Prat Living (credit: PR) Salak, a combination of a solid wooden sphere and metal, available at Prat Living (credit: PR)

Pecan is far more than just a storage unit. If you ask us, it is first and foremost a stunning sculpture that adds a unique and artistic touch to your space.

The iconic wooden sphere, known from the brand’s table collection, is now positioned between metal storage units in different compositions, sizes, and colors to choose from.

Salak, forms and raw materials that create intrigue, available at Prat Living (credit: PR) Salak, available in stores and on the Prat Living website (credit: PR)

Geometric Design in the Modern Era

Various types of geometric lines—square alongside circle—give the bookshelves a contemporary and intriguing look, creating a play of texture and dynamics in the space. The influence of geometric design elevates these bookshelves to an artistic level, making them magnificent decorative objects rather than just standard storage solutions.

The Use of Natural and Metallic Materials

Combining natural wood with metal not only highlights the raw beauty of the materials but also adds stability and durability. Wood brings warmth and a homely feel, while metal adds a modern and technological touch. This combination creates a striking contrast in the design, conveying both aesthetics and spaciousness.

An Artistic Piece in the Space

Designed bookshelves do more than provide storage for books—they also exude style and personality. Each bookshelf can be enhanced with decorative pieces that draw attention. The new designs include a modular bookshelf that can be positioned horizontally as a sideboard or vertically as a bookshelf.

Salak Collection: Wood and Metal - Prat Living (credit: @p.a.v.e.l.zed) Salak, available in stores and on the Prat Living website (credit: PR)

Zen is a new storage unit— a perfect, multi-functional metal unit that combines hidden and open shelves, both vertical and horizontal. It’s exactly what you need—it can serve as a coffee table, a media unit under the TV, a standing shelving unit, an entryway bench, or even a front-of-bed unit. No matter what function you choose, this piece will provide a pop of color, maximum comfort, functionality, and accessibility—all with ultimate style. Even if you buy it for one purpose, you can easily repurpose it without any modifications or special effort.

Thanks to its geometric design, merging nature and modernity with a touch of sophistication and intelligence, these bookshelves offer a visual solution that invites people to linger in spaces wrapped in unique style and a distinct statement. These bookshelves catch the eye and create a sense of luxury, making any corner of the home feel both inviting and elegant. They are much more than just functional furniture—they tell a rich story of design and creativity, enhancing the living experience. Pecan Storage – forms and materials that create intrigue, Prat Living (credit: PR)

The new Salak design brand, arriving directly from Poland to Prat Living stores in Israel, is a prime example of creativity, vision, and a mesmerizing combination of form and material. Beyond their beauty, these creations tell a story, adding an extra layer of depth and experience. This is what distinguishes a purely functional piece of furniture from one that seamlessly integrates both functionality and outstanding aesthetics.

Alicja Korbut is the founder of the young Polish studio Salak, responsible for the stunning new furniture collection combining metal and wood, which has just arrived at Prat Living stores. The studio was established in 2020 after Alicja, an interior designer and graduate of the Academy of Arts, returned to Poland following her work in various design firms across Europe. Her passion for furniture design, which is unconventional yet free of fleeting trends, led her to focus on a captivating collection whose essence lies in basic geometric shapes, color play, and material combinations. The collection includes side tables, coffee tables, and the integration of wood and iron in fascinating geometric forms and a diverse color palette. Zen - A horizontal or vertical bookshelf for storage, Prat Living (credit: PR)

Iron is a strong and durable material that offers incredible manufacturing capabilities. It is widely used in home design, including distinguished ironwork, cast iron, specialty metals, and more. Furniture pieces like tables and shelves, lamps, and even smaller details such as pendants and additional stands can be found in modern home decor with unique and original ideas. Even when a piece of furniture is not entirely made of metal, touches of iron in parts of it lend it a striking and elegant look. Zen - A horizontal or vertical bookshelf for storage, Prat Living (credit: PR)

Wood is a natural and warm material that provides a sense of comfort and authenticity. It can be incorporated into planters, tables, chairs, cabinets, and decorative elements made of natural or solid wood, helping to create a classic and inviting atmosphere.

The wooden sphere, featured in almost every Salak collection, is crafted from different wood types and finishes, meticulously processed to an extraordinary standard. This sphere has become the studio’s signature. The solid wood material, incorporated into pieces of various scales, is the result of exceptional craftsmanship—meticulously and skillfully executed. Yet, despite its precise and serious craftsmanship, its spherical shape, which carries a somewhat playful, childlike quality, immediately softens its seriousness and introduces a sense of humor and whimsy. Zen - A horizontal or vertical bookshelf for storage, Prat Living (credit: PR)

Alicja explains that she approaches every order individually, with great respect for the client’s vision. It is important to her to create timeless and durable products that can seamlessly integrate into various design styles. Furniture, in her view, should serve us for years, which is why high-quality raw materials and expert craftsmanship are essential—ensuring the creation of pieces we all want to surround ourselves with.

In conclusion, every home, every space, needs at least one piece that carries uniqueness, language, and a statement. A furniture item or decorative piece that combines functionality with a play of materials and shapes is what brings depth and personality, creating a home like no other.