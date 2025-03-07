Sleeping with scorpions, waking up with camels: The desert getaway you deserve

Winter in the Desert

The phrase might sound strange, but now, when the temperatures are pleasant, and the air is crisp, is the perfect time to discover the true magic of the desert. Nestled in the heart of the Kanaim Valley, Kfar Hanokdim offers an experience that goes far beyond just another night in the desert.

Forget everything you thought you knew about a desert vacation. Here, it's not just about the traditional Bedouin tent. Instead, you'll find a whole world of possibilities: Stylish glamping huts that blend desert charm with modern comfort, cozy stone rooms with breathtaking views, and even tastefully converted buses turned into intimate guest accommodations.

A Magical Desert Night

But the real adventure begins at sunset. As the desert turns golden and crimson, guests embark on the village’s famous night tour. Equipped with special UV flashlights, visitors uncover a hidden world that remains unseen during daylight: Glowing scorpions illuminating the darkness in dazzling colors, desert foxes quietly slipping between the rocks, and bats circling above. Guides reveal the secrets of how these desert creatures survive and adapt to the harsh conditions.

Back at the village, the magic continues. Around the traditional "surprise" bonfire, far from city noise and glowing screens, something special happens. Children roast marshmallows and play old-fashioned games, while adults engage in real conversations—under a sky filled with stars, unlike anything visible in central Israel. This is the perfect time to reconnect—with family, with nature, and with the peaceful desert silence so often missing in daily life.

Morning Discoveries

At dawn, as the sun begins to cast new light over the desert, a completely different experience awaits visitors—Camel Care. This isn’t just another camel ride; it’s a chance to get up close with these fascinating “ships of the desert.” Guests learn how to feed the camels, discover the secrets that allow them to survive in extreme desert conditions, and for those who wish, take a magical desert ride.

Throughout the day, visitors can also join unique observation tours. Guides introduce the art of desert tracking—how to identify animal footprints in the sand, read desert signs, and find the best spots to witness breathtaking seasonal floods. It’s a rare opportunity to learn about the region’s rich history and the unique desert way of life.

Accommodations for Every Budget

One of the special aspects of Kfar Hanokdim is its range of lodging options:

Private tent camping (NIS 197 per night for two) – for those seeking an authentic experience

Heated campsite tent (NIS 242 per night) – the perfect blend of nature and comfort

Stylish glamping huts (NIS 681 per night) – a luxurious desert experience

Desert rooms (starting at NIS 1,009 per night) – cozy accommodations with stunning views

Upgraded stone rooms (starting at NIS 1,084 per night) – the ultimate desert indulgence

Kfar Hanokdim isn’t just a getaway—it’s an adventure that combines nature, culture, and comfort in a way you won’t find anywhere else. If you’re looking for a unique escape this winter, this desert oasis might just be the perfect destination.