Here, specifically: The announcement of the tile giant

The leading Italian brand in the field of tiles, Atlas Concorde, is launching for the first time in Israel and globally a unique conceptual showroom. The new showroom is located within the renovated showroom of Negev on Lehi Street in Bnei Brak, and it was entirely designed by the Italian brand's designers, similar to the company's international showrooms.

"This move signifies the full trust the Italian brand, considered one of the most influential and important in the world of tiles, has in 'Negev,' which has served as its exclusive representative in Israel for over 30 years," says Kobi Ronen, VP of the Negev Group chain. According to him, this is the brand’s first concept showroom that is not located within one of the company's own branches but rather within a showroom of the local importer.

Atlas Concorde conceptual showroom at Negev (credit: Lior Teitler) Atlas Concorde conceptual showroom at Negev (credit: Lior Teitler) Atlas Concorde conceptual showroom at Negev (credit: Lior Teitler)

The showroom, covering an area of 800 square meters, offers a unique design experience and accurately simulates the feeling of visiting a concept store in Italy. Every detail in it was meticulously planned by Atlas Concorde designers, incorporating Italian-inspired design elements, including accessories selected specifically to create a distinctive and exceptional atmosphere in the local landscape. "The goal was to give the feeling of Italy in Israel," adds Ronen.

Atlas Concorde launches five to six new tile collections each year while maintaining innovation and alignment with global trends. In the showroom, visitors can find the newest collections, arriving in Israel simultaneously with their launch at international exhibitions, so local customers receive contemporary and up-to-date exposure without any time gaps.

Atlas Concorde conceptual showroom at Negev (credit: Lior Teitler) Atlas Concorde conceptual showroom at Negev (credit: Lior Teitler) Atlas Concorde conceptual showroom at Negev (credit: Lior Teitler)

The showroom is divided into various spaces that inspire architects, designers, and private customers. Among the areas, one can find spaces demonstrating different uses of tiles, technical areas showcasing the innovative capabilities of the products, as well as a unique "work area" featuring freestyle tiles that can be moved. Additionally, the complex includes a gathering area designed for conferences, professional meetings, and client gatherings, making it a dynamic center combining design, innovation, and professionalism.