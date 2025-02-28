Preparing for the cold weather? Here are some products to help you stay warm

There’s nothing like curling up on the couch with a hot drink – Double Blanket

When the temperatures drop outside, there’s nothing like curling up in comfort. The double blanket made of KENNETH COLE faux fur is the ultimate solution for cold winter nights – soft, warm, and especially pleasant to the touch. Perfect for relaxing on the couch or enhancing the warm atmosphere at home.

The cold days ahead are the perfect time to wrap up and create especially warm and pleasant moments. Price of double blanket after discount: NIS 149.90 at the Hamashbir Lazarchan chain. Amisragas presents the Provence gas heater (credit: PR)

Home Fireplace-style Heater – Fast and Efficient Heating

Amisragas presents the Provence gas heater, a home heating solution with a rustic design and a fireplace look. It is a portable heater that provides the perfect heating solution for the home – both fast heating of the space and energy-efficient. Consumer price: NIS 2,290.

ETAM's extra-warm women's pajama set, NIS 104.90 (credit: PR)

Stylish Winter Nights: Extra-Warm Women's Pajama Set

The women's pajama set from the French brand ETAM combines comfort and elegance, with a red and white checkered pattern that adds a classic winter touch. The set includes a buttoned shirt with a front pocket and matching pants with a drawstring for maximum comfort.

Price after discount: NIS 104.90 available at Hamashbir Lazarchan chain. KENNETH COLE, NIS 69 (credit: Yonathan Levi)

Luxurious Warmth with Scented Candles

The approaching cold front provides a reason to turn your home into a warm and cozy retreat. The decorative candle from KENNETH COLE in fig scent is the perfect combination of luxury and enveloping ambiance. The candle is not only a decorative item but also a wonderful way to fill the space with a deep, captivating fragrance. Its fragrance harmony opens with fig leaves, incense, ginger, and black pepper, followed by leather, sandalwood, cedar, lavender, and thyme, and finishes with warm touches of Siam benzoin, white medical, and tonka beans. For the cold nights ahead – treat yourself to a luxurious atmosphere and an unmatched enveloping fragrance.

Price after discount: NIS 69 at Hamashbir Lazarchan chain. KENNETH COLE, NIS 119.90 (credit: Yonathan Levi)

Perfect Home Robe for Men

The KENNETH COLE men's robe in navy is the perfect combination of luxury and comfort – made of warm and soft fabric that wraps the body in soothing softness and provides a feeling of warmth. The robe has two front pockets for maximum convenience and a tie belt for a personalized fit.

Price after discount: NIS 119.90 at Hamashbir Lazarchan chain.

Warm and Furry Slippers for Men and Women

The KENNETH COLE slippers provide luxurious warmth and unparalleled comfort with every step at home.

Price of men's slippers after discount: NIS 119, price of women's slippers after discount: NIS 149 at Hamashbir Lazarchan chain.