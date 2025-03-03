Marathon season is approaching: The sports and sunglasses brand Oakley launches a new collection

The marathon collection for the spring-summer seasons is special and unique from the world’s leading eyewear and lifestyle brand, Oakley—iconic and groundbreaking models of the brand redesigned using advanced technologies and vibrant colors.

According to the importer, the spring-summer collection teaches us that to overcome the obstacles around us, we must first accept and conquer the obstacles within us. Oakley is redesigning groundbreaking models that offer the widest and highest-quality field of vision. The new eyewear designs create a balance between the expected and the unexpected, between control and surrender, inspired by the movement of the human nervous system that guides everything we think, say, or feel.

Oakley’s unique technology is the PRIZM lenses—a distinctive technology that enhances colors in the activity environment, sharpens depth perception, and improves the ability to track moving objects, thereby contributing to a sense of security during activity. The sunglasses provide full UV protection, which is especially critical when running for long hours under the sun. Additionally, they include O-Matter technology, ensuring a lightweight yet highly durable frame so that the sunglasses remain stable throughout the run.

The brand offers specialized glasses for every sport, tailored to the specific characteristics and requirements of both frames and lenses. Furthermore, the wide variety of models, designs, colors, and optical solutions for athletes who wear prescription glasses makes the brand a significant game-changer in sports performance, enhancing the visual experience and boosting confidence in the activity environment.

The models are endorsed by elite athletes such as Kylian Mbappé and others. Price range: NIS 759 to NIS 1,400.

Elinor Bor Ben-Zvi, VP of Marketing at Luxottica Israel, says: “The Oakley brand offers the perfect combination of high performance and fashionable design, making it the ideal choice for the upcoming marathon season. With advanced technologies providing optimal protection and sharp vision, Oakley sunglasses ensure comfort and superior performance even during the most intense physical activities. Beyond that, their modern designs and market-leading style make them a must-have item for fashion and lifestyle enthusiasts as well.”