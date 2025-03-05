Eight awards: An impressive achievement for Aman Group

Aman Group continues to strengthen its position as a leader in Israel's IT sector with eight wins at the 2025 IT Excellence Awards by People & Computers. Five companies from Aman Group were awarded prizes for groundbreaking and innovative projects for clients from leading industries.

Ben Pasternak, CEO and owner of Aman Group, stated: "We operate with a vision of excellence and innovation, constantly adapting to the evolving challenges of the IT world. These awards reflect the high capabilities of our teams and the fruitful collaboration with our clients. Every winning project is the result of hard work, creative thinking, and top-level technological expertise."

Aman Digital, the development arm of Aman Group, secured three significant awards. The first project, a cloud architecture migration for El Al, upgraded the company's information systems and adapted them to the challenges of the digital age. The second project, Delek’s fleet management portal, provides an advanced user experience while significantly improving corporate fleet management. The third project, for Phoenix, focused on digital transformation, core system innovation, and self-service operations, significantly upgrading the company’s workflow in the field of data and big data.

Meital Koren, Head of Aman Digital, noted: "Cloud migration, user experience enhancement, and improved analytics capabilities are integral to the digital transformation processes that leading organizations are undergoing today. We are proud to be at the forefront of this change, delivering advanced solutions that enable our clients to grow and optimize their operations."

Informatica won for its "Invoice Model" project for UPS, an advanced solution for smart automation and invoice management. Meanwhile, Twilio received an award for its smart call management system for the Tel Aviv Municipality’s service center, facilitating seamless communication between residents and the municipality while improving municipal services.

A Significant Contribution to Israel's IT Sector

Yanai Milstein, VP of Software Products Division at Aman Group, commented on the awards: "Our ability to deliver advanced technological solutions to complex organizations like UPS and the Tel Aviv Municipality illustrates the added value we provide to our clients. We believe that smart technology is the key to efficiency and enhanced user experience, and the awarded projects are proof of this."

Eternity joined the list of winners with its "Clinical Database" project for Maccabi Healthcare Services, enabling advanced and improved medical information management for the benefit of patients. Assaf Bar, CEO of Eternity from Aman Group, remarked:"Technology plays a critical role in the healthcare system. The clinical database we developed helps manage medical information intelligently and streamlines workflows while maintaining stringent data security standards."

In the cybersecurity category, InnoCom won an award for its "Secure Infrastructure for Remote Access by Employees and Suppliers" project for Clalit Health Services, providing an advanced solution for protecting critical medical systems. Tomer Peri, CEO of InnoCom from Aman Group, added: "Cybersecurity and secure access management are major challenges for large organizations, especially in the healthcare sector, where any security breach could impact human lives. The project we carried out for Clalit Health Services offers an innovative and advanced solution that enables secure remote work while maintaining ease of use and maximum protection of sensitive information. Winning this award is a testament to InnoCom's high capabilities in cybersecurity, and we will continue to develop groundbreaking solutions for our clients."

These multiple awards reflect Aman Group's technological expertise and its significant contribution to Israel's IT sector. The group continues to lead innovation and develop advanced solutions, helping its clients tackle future challenges both in the local market and on the international stage.