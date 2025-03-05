For the first time at Ray-Ban: Rapper A$AP Rocky appointed as creative director

For nearly 80 years, Ray-Ban has been seen on the faces of artists, celebrities, and iconic figures, surpassing the eyewear industry and now, for the first time since its founding, appointing its first-ever creative director: rapper A$AP Rocky (36), who is also Rihanna’s partner and the father of her children.

The announcement was accompanied by a series of paparazzi photos of Rocky on his way to an LA courthouse during his latest trial, from which he was acquitted just before the past weekend. The images not only showcase his varied and polished head-to-toe looks but also provide a subtle teaser for his new role—wearing different Ray-Ban models, from classic metal frames to the iconic Wayfarer. The visuals illustrate the natural connection between the brand and his persona.

This new appointment marks Rocky’s deeper foray into the fashion world while also signaling an important step in the brand’s evolution. In addition to his collaboration with Bottega Veneta, designing footwear for Puma, and launching his own collections at Paris Fashion Week under the AWGE brand, he is now stepping into the eyewear design industry. His new title places him at the helm of "Ray-Ban Studios," a creative platform launched in 2011 that celebrates the power of music. The most subtle teaser as part of the courtroom looks (credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

The surprising appointment, and the phenomenon of musicians refining their personal style while making guest appearances at major fashion week shows, is nothing new to us. Similar to Rocky, it was Pharrell Williams (51) who, nearly two years ago in March 2023, entered the coveted role of a leading designer in the fashion industry as the artistic director of Louis Vuitton’s men’s line. A decision that might unsettle industry professionals who have grown within the fashion world, studying, living, and breathing it from the ground up.

"We welcome A$AP Rocky into our family," said Ray-Ban’s president, Leonardo Del Vecchio, in an official statement. "He is an artist and creator with vision. His ability to push the boundaries of the diverse worlds he explores aligns with Ray-Ban’s DNA, strengthening the brand’s values of innovation, pioneering spirit, and courage. Let the future begin!" Rocky later added: "I have always admired the brand’s ability to stay true to its roots while constantly evolving. I am excited to be part of its strong legacy and to develop the next chapter for such an iconic brand." Next to Rihanna, wearing Ray-Ban glasses (credit: GettyImages, Dia Dipasupil)

As mentioned, the announcement comes at the end of an important week for the artist. After a series of legal proceedings, he was acquitted of two charges of assault with a semi-automatic weapon following an incident in November 2021. The rapper has steadily risen within global culture since his performances in 2016, amassing billions of music streams and winning numerous awards. Among them is the prestigious honor at the recent British Fashion Awards, where he was recognized for his innovative cultural contributions and significant influence on the creative industries and popular culture—an event where Rihanna showed up to support her husband in her signature style.

Additionally, Rocky has been chosen as part of the distinguished hosting lineup for the 2025 Met Gala. Alongside Anna Wintour, this year's Met Gala will be hosted by Pharrell Williams, A$AP Rocky, actor Colman Domingo, race car driver Lewis Hamilton, and LeBron James, who will serve as honorary chairman representing the National Basketball Association.