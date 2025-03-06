The Chinese electric vehicle brand that is supposed to bring to Israel the battery everyone wants

Just when you thought there was no room to fit another pin in the crowded market of Chinese electric vehicle brands, the car importer, Lubinski, announces the upcoming marketing of IM, SAIC's luxury brand, the parent company of MG, which it also imports.

The brand, which stands for Intelligence in Motion, is the result of a collaboration between SAIC as the car manufacturer and the technology companies Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and the Alibaba Group, which owns the AliExpress retail website.

Israel will be the first Western market to which the young manufacturer (which began production in 2022) will export cars. The first two models to arrive here will be under European standards and will enter two categories where Western, European, and other Chinese manufacturers are also active, targeting customers looking for advanced electric vehicles. The models will be the IM5, a large sedan, and the IM6, a large crossover.

In the driver's environment, a massive 26.3-inch screen integrates most of the information and usage functions (credit: Manufacturer's Site)

At the core of this manufacturer are three promises that we've already heard from almost every significant manufacturer: the ambition for AI-based autonomous driving, a car with customization options for the customer based on software characteristics to match their preferences—both of which we’ve heard about but have yet to see fully realized. The third promise is the most interesting because it has the potential for a real technological breakthrough: according to the manufacturer, in the near future (without specifying how near), its cars will be equipped with the holy grail of electric vehicles—solid-state batteries developed in collaboration with CATL. The 800-volt batteries promise the fastest charging rates—200 km in 5 minutes and 350 km in 10 minutes. This will be possible at charging stations with rates of up to 400 kW (which are not yet available). Additionally, driving ranges of 600 and even 700 km according to the WLTP standard for the sedan. The IM6, will be a large coupe crossover, 4.91 meters in length, 1.99 meters in width, and 1.67 meters in height. The wheelbase is 295 cm. (credit: Manufacturer's Site)

Some of the expected technologies include rear-wheel steering at low speeds, which is supposed to give it a very small turning radius of less than 5 meters, and parallel steering at high speeds to improve vehicle stability. Additionally, the integration of artificial intelligence in adjusting stability and driving controls according to road conditions, from power delivery, steering, and shock absorber control. The manufacturer showcases these capabilities by citing the results of an "elk test" avoidance maneuver, where its sedan successfully performed the maneuver at 91 km/h, claiming it is a category record. Other advanced technologies include the ability to reverse and replicate the driving path for up to 100 meters, similar to BMW's system (which reaches 50 meters), active noise cancellation, and physical accessories such as cups, hanging hooks, and magnetic light units that allow customization of the cabin according to passenger preferences. The brand, which stands for Intelligence in Motion, is the result of a collaboration between SAIC as the car manufacturer and the technology companies Zhangjiang Hi-Tech and the Alibaba Group (credit: Manufacturer's Site)

As mentioned, the first two models will be marketed in a separate setup from MG. The IM5 sedan is a large vehicle measuring 4.93 meters in length, 1.96 meters in width, 1.47 meters in height, and with a wheelbase of 295 cm. These dimensions align with the New ET5, XPeng P7, and Hongqi EH7, slightly exceeding the Tesla Model 3. In the driver's environment, a massive 26.3-inch screen integrates most of the information and usage functions, along with a second 10.5-inch screen.

The currently published data talks about two rear-wheel-drive versions, one with an LFP (Lithium Iron Phosphate) battery with a capacity of 75 kWh and a range of about 490 km, 290 hp, and acceleration to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds. The second will use an NCM (Nickel Cobalt Manganese) battery with a capacity of 100 kWh. The range here exceeds 700 km, the output is 402 hp, and the acceleration to 100 km/h takes 5 seconds. The higher version will feature all-wheel drive with a combined output of 776 hp, with a rear motor of 508 hp and a front motor with 268 hp. The 100 kWh battery is also used here, but the range is not specified at this stage. Performance? Absolutely—2.9 seconds to 100 km/h.

The second model, the IM6, will be a large coupe crossover, 4.91 meters in length, 1.99 meters in width, and 1.67 meters in height. The wheelbase is 295 cm. It also comes with an extensive equipment list and three screens: 26.3, 15.5, and 10.5 inches. Like the IM5, it competes in size against crossovers such as the Hongqi EHS7, XPeng P9, slightly above the Tesla Model Y, and others. The IM6, will be a large coupe crossover (credit: Manufacturer's Site)

It will also use batteries of two types and will receive the manufacturer’s solid-state battery in the future. Drive configurations here are also available in two rear-wheel-drive and one all-wheel-drive version. At the base of the offer will be a version with an LFP 75 kWh battery, an estimated range of 460 km, 335 hp, and 46 kg·m of torque, with acceleration to 100 km/h in 6.4 seconds. Above it, a version with an NCM 100 kWh battery, an estimated range of 610 km. The power output is 508 hp, 51 kg·m of torque, and acceleration to 100 km/h in 5.4 seconds.

At the top, a performance version with two motors and all-wheel drive. Again, 508 hp for the rear motor and 268 hp for the front motor for a combined output of 776 hp and 81.5 kg·m of torque. The performance is 3.5 seconds to 100 km/h. The standard model is limited to 252 km/h, but the manufacturer reports that in its tests, it recorded a top speed of 305 km/h.

The start of marketing for the models is expected in the third quarter of 2025.