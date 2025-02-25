Purple south: The first lupine celebration in Gedera kicks off

The lupines are blooming, and Gedera is celebrating: The historic settlement is launching its first-ever Lupine Festival over three Fridays (February 28, March 7, and March 14). At the heart of the celebrations is Tel Katra, boasting a stunning purple carpet of lupine blooms.

The festival combines nature with history: Guided free tours will depart from the Coral Lookout at Tel Katra (at 10:00, 10:30, and 11:30), and at 12:00 visitors can join a special flower photography workshop led by the Gedera Photography Club.

The history of the settlement, which celebrates 140 years since its founding by the Biluim, will be highlighted at the Gedera Museum, where free tours will be held at 10:00 and 11:00. On the historic Biluim Street, there will be a local artists and businesses fair, along with activities for children.

Visitors are invited to park for free at the "Pines School Parking Lot" (search for it on Waze), and from there, take shuttles running between the various sites from 9:00 to 12:30, every half hour. The ascent to Tel Katra is specially accessible (for special assistance: Amir Fishman 052-2027536).

Alongside the main attractions, Gedera offers visitors a journey through time at historical heritage sites, breathtaking viewpoints, and local culinary experiences. Lupine Festival (credit: Gedera Local Council Spokesperson's Office)

Practical Information: