A celebration of colors and magic: Why visiting Bulgaria in March?

Bulgaria, located in southeastern Europe, comes to life in spring as nature renews and the local culture celebrates the season with blossoms and joy. The first month of spring brings two major celebrations: Baba Marta and Liberation Day, combining tradition, history, and renewal. The streets fill with colors, music echoes from all around, and residents invite visitors to join the festivities and experience Bulgaria's rich culture.

Spring in Bulgaria offers breathtaking blossoms, pleasant weather, and a festive atmosphere. The streets come alive with colorful stalls selling Martenitsi—red-and-white thread decorations symbolizing health and renewal. Locals wear them proudly as a sign of well-being and rejuvenation. Additionally, commemorative ceremonies and military parades take place for Liberation Day, showcasing national pride and Bulgaria’s deep historical roots. This is a unique opportunity for tourists to immerse themselves in local traditions, take part in cultural events, and enjoy the warm hospitality of the Bulgarian people. Martenitsa Baba Marta (credit: PIXABAY)

Baba Marta Day: Tradition and Renewal

Celebrated on March 1, Baba Marta Day is one of Bulgaria’s most cherished holidays. It is dedicated to the mythical figure of Grandmother Marta (Baba Marta), who is believed to influence the weather in March. The holiday’s central tradition is the exchange of Martenitsi—red-and-white thread ornaments that symbolize health, happiness, and renewal. Bulgarians wear them on their wrists or attach them to their clothes until they see a stork or a blossoming tree, at which point they hang the Martenitsa on a branch, believing it will bring good luck and prosperity.

The origin of the Martenitsa is intertwined with myths and legends. One tale tells of Khan Asparuh, who sent a white thread to his sister to inform her of his well-being. The thread turned red from the blood of the bird carrying it, creating the first Martenitsa. The celebrations feature parades, traditional dances, and bustling markets filled with intricately designed Martenitsi.

Liberation Day: History and National Pride

Celebrated on March 3, Liberation Day marks the signing of the Treaty of San Stefano in 1878, which ended nearly 500 years of Ottoman rule in Bulgaria. This is Bulgaria’s national day, honoring the warriors and victims of the Russo-Turkish War. The celebrations include memorial ceremonies, military parades, and wreath-laying ceremonies at monuments. Major cities like Sofia, Plovdiv, and Burgas host cultural events, musical performances, and exhibitions that highlight Bulgaria’s rich history. Premium Room, Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia (credit: PR)

Sofia: The Heart of the Celebrations

As Bulgaria’s capital, Sofia is the center of both celebrations. During Baba Marta Day, the city’s streets are lined with colorful stalls selling traditional and modern Martenitsi. Residents and tourists participate in craft workshops, folklore performances, and vibrant parades. The central Vitosha Boulevard transforms into a festive marketplace with creative workshops for families and street performances.

On Liberation Day, Sofia hosts the main military parade in Battenberg Square, attended by government and military representatives. Wreaths are laid at the Monument of the Unknown Soldier, and guided tours are held at the National History Museum. Special exhibitions in the city’s museums showcase Bulgaria’s struggle for independence. Palms Royal Casino (credit: PR)

Where to Stay in Sofia

For those seeking luxury in the heart of the city, the Grand Hotel Millennium Sofia is an ideal choice. The hotel offers 400 spacious rooms with panoramic views of the city and surrounding mountains. It features a 3,200 m² spa, including a panoramic swimming pool, saunas, and relaxing treatment rooms. Entertainment lovers can enjoy a 24/7 casino offering a premium gaming experience. The hotel’s central location provides easy access to Sofia’s main attractions, including Vitosha Boulevard.

Plovdiv: Culture and Tradition

Plovdiv, Bulgaria’s second-largest city, is renowned for its rich history and vibrant culture. During Baba Marta Day, the city comes alive with markets offering handmade Martenitsi, while locals participate in traditional dance and music performances. The main square hosts folk performances, lively dances, and a farmer’s market featuring local products.

On Liberation Day, ceremonies take place at local monuments, while exhibitions at the Ethnographic Museum tell the story of the city's liberation. A torch-lighting ceremony on Nebet Tepe Hill and parades through the old town add to the commemorations.

Where to Stay in Plovdiv

Ramada Plovdiv Hotel offers comfortable accommodation in a central location with easy access to the city's main attractions. The hotel features modern rooms, a spa center, and a restaurant serving both local and international cuisine. The Sea Bridge in Burgas (credit: PIXABAY)

Burgas: Beaches, Culture, and Festivities

Located on the Black Sea coast, Burgas offers a unique blend of beautiful beaches and rich culture. During Baba Marta Day, the city fills with stalls selling handmade Martenitsi, and locals join in folk performances, dances, and colorful parades.

On Liberation Day, memorial ceremonies take place along the seaside promenade and the famous Burgas Pier. Musical performances and poetry readings honor the occasion, while cultural events and historical exhibitions take place across the city.

Where to Stay in Burgas

Primoretz Grand Hotel & Spa is one of the city’s most luxurious hotels, located near the Sea Garden and the beachfront promenade. The hotel features elegantly designed rooms and suites, a modern spa center with various treatments, and an indoor pool. Guests can enjoy local and international cuisine at the hotel’s restaurants, all within close proximity to the city’s top attractions.

Weather in March: The Beginning of Spring in Bulgaria

March marks the beginning of spring in Bulgaria, with temperatures ranging from 5°C at night to 15°C during the day. The weather can be unpredictable, so it is advisable to wear layered clothing to adjust to temperature changes throughout the day. Spring brings stunning blossoms and vibrant nature, making this time perfect for travel and celebrations.

All Roads Lead to Bulgaria

Several airlines offer direct flights from Israel to Bulgaria. El Al and Israir operate direct flights to Sofia, while low-cost carriers Wizz Air and Ryanair also provide direct flights to Sofia and Varna. The average flight duration is about three hours. It is advisable to check flight schedules and prices in advance to find the most convenient option.

Baba Marta Celebrations in Israel

The Bulgarian community in Israel continues to preserve the Baba Marta tradition. On February 28, the Bulgarian Embassy in Tel Aviv, in collaboration with Bat Yam Municipality, will host an event celebrating the holiday. The event will take place at "Kotar Hapais" (3 Jabotinsky St.) from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM. The program includes a storytelling session about the ancient Martenitsa tradition and creative workshops for children and adults. Admission is free.