Air Haifa expands operations: Hiring crews and adding a fourth aircraft

Air Haifa continues its rapid expansion trend with the completion of another flight attendants course. Seven new flight attendants have completed their training and will begin certification flights in the coming weeks, aiming to strengthen the existing air crew.

Another update comes with the opening of a new pilot course next week, a significant step in expanding the company’s professional workforce. The increase in crew numbers will allow Air Haifa to expand its flight offerings to current destinations and add new routes to its flight network.

At the same time, the company is in advanced stages of preparation for the reception of its fourth aircraft, which is expected to join the company’s operations in the upcoming summer season. This move marks a significant milestone in Air Haifa's strategic expansion plan and in solidifying its position as a central player in the Israeli aviation industry.

It is worth noting that the company’s inaugural flight was in December 2024, where it was announced that the airline would operate up to two daily flights to Eilat and three daily flights to Larnaca. Additionally, a flight to Athens was launched, operating five times a week.