'Magen Experts' Expands: Opens a New Call Center in Netivot

About Magen Experts and the Services It Offers

Magen Experts specializes in the extraction of medical rights for people in a nursing situation against insurance companies, as well as in the implementation of the rights of people with disabilities against the National Insurance Institute. The company assists its clients in receiving all the rights, allowances, and compensations they are entitled to quickly and efficiently, while ensuring a simple and accessible process.

The services the company offers include:

Assistance in structuring an organized medical file

Assistance and guidance in collecting relevant documents

Assistance in submitting claims

Providing explanations for medical committees or doctor’s examinations

Assistance in dealings with insurance companies and the National Insurance Institute

Assistance in submitting appeals if necessary

As part of the company's policy, Magen Experts operates on a "No Win – No Pay" basis, which provides security and peace of mind for clients undergoing the process.

New Call Center in Netivot

Magen Experts currently operates five call centers across the country – in Rosh Ha’ayin, Bnei Brak, Kiryat Gat, and two centers in Ashkelon. Now, the company is expanding its coverage in the south and strengthening its commitment to rehabilitating this region by launching an additional center, the sixth in number, this time in the city of Netivot, which will create dozens of new jobs in the city.

Avi Bar Chaim, CEO of Magen Experts, explains what’s behind the decision to open a new center: "Until recently, Magen Experts focused on the medical rights world of nursing insurance against insurance companies. Recently, we decided to expand into the world of rights implementation also with the National Insurance Institute, with an emphasis on disability allowances and special services allowances. We are seeing an increasing demand for our services, which is why we decided to establish another center to provide a broader response and improve availability for our clients."

According to him, the new center in Netivot will help expand the company's operations, improve customer service, and increase the number of inquiries handled. "We want to continue growing, reach more people, and ensure that anyone in Israel who needs assistance with their medical rights will turn to us and receive fast and efficient service from our experts," he adds.

Magen Experts Supports the Residents of the South

Magen Experts is already well established in the southern region with two active centers in Ashkelon, including a recently opened one, as well as another center in Kiryat Gat. According to Bar Chaim, the choice to expand with another center in the south is not coincidental: "The company sees strategic importance in strengthening the periphery and creating new jobs in the area. While many talk about supporting the periphery, 'Magen Experts' is actively working and continuing to expand its operations in the south." Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

The CEO of Magen Experts also adds, "Following the complex period the region has recently experienced, the company believes that strengthening employment and services in the area is a necessary step in the recovery process. The opening of the new center in Netivot is another step in this direction, making the service more accessible, professional, and efficient for the residents of the south."

Experts in National Insurance Rights Implementation

Magen Experts brings a new standard of service and professionalism to the world of rights extraction from the National Insurance Institute. Instead of facing the complex bureaucracy of the National Insurance Institute alone, 'Magen Experts' offers its clients a full support package with personal assistance – until they receive all the rights they are entitled to.

Now, with the launch of the new center in Netivot, the company is expected to further expand its response for its clients, while maintaining high standards of fast, professional, transparent service with exceptionally high success rates.

The development of Magen Experts indicates its commitment to continue providing innovative and advanced solutions in the field of rights extraction, ensuring that every client receives the fastest and most professional response. With the expansion of services, 'Magen Experts' remains the preferred choice in Israel for anyone needing assistance in implementing medical rights.

*The service does not include legal advice or treatment.