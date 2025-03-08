When fashion and memory meet – Vivi Bellaish honors fashion icon Tamara Yovel Jones with a bold collection, one of Israel's prominent designers, unveils an emotional and soulful collection as a tribute to his mentor, friend, and fashion icon, Tamara Yovel Jones. The collection, marked by the spirit of the 1970s, brings to the forefront the timeless style and feminine strength that were an inseparable part of Tamara’s character. With velvet combinations, deep colors, leopard prints, and exceptional details, the collection offers a fascinating glimpse into the world of someone who was a spiritual mother to many designers. The exclusive POPUP, which will last for only one week, is a rare opportunity to experience a creation born from great love – for fashion, memory, and powerful femininity. Vivi Blaish Presents an Emotional Collection – A 70s Child (credit: Studio Pepi)

The Collection - A Tribute to a Timeless Fashion Icon

Bellaish's new collection is not just a clothing collection, but a creation that tells a story. It draws inspiration from the colorful worlds of Tamara Yovel Jones, blending haute couture with street fashion. Elegant velvet fabrics, flowing cuts, deep burgundy and brown colors alongside bohemian elements create an unforgettable combination. Each item in the collection is one of a kind, handmade, with meticulous textile manipulations that reflect a high level of craftsmanship.

Time-Limited POPUP – Don’t Miss It!

This is not a collection that will stay for long – it's a one-time event that will take place in Vivi Bellaish's studio from March 2 to March 7. Fashion lovers, designers, and fans of Tamara Yovel Jones’s style will be able to enjoy a unique experience and purchase exclusive items ranging in price from NIS 450 to NIS 6,300. Location: Tirzah 17, Tel Aviv. Vivi Blaish Presents an Emotional Collection – A 70s Child (credit: Studio Pepi)

"Tamara was my mentor, a good friend, and a spiritual mother. We met in the 90s at Shenkar, and she was always an inseparable part of my journey. After her passing, I was certain that my next project would be dedicated to her memory," Bellaish shares excitedly. "The spirit of the 1970s is always present in my designs, but here, it’s a powerful and loving encounter."

Anyone who loves fashion with a story, heartfelt tributes, and timeless style – this is an event not to be missed.