The AI system providing emotional support for security forces

Since the events of October 7 and the ongoing conflict, the psychological toll on security personnel and rescue forces on the front lines has become increasingly evident. A newly developed system seeks to address the growing number of affected individuals using artificial intelligence tools.

The system was developed as part of the annual GreatMinds hackathon, organized for the ninth time by the Schreiber LevTech Entrepreneurship Center at The Jerusalem College of Technology (JCT). During the 48-hour competition, participants tackled complex technological challenges posed by leading Israeli companies and organizations, including Rafael, Intel, NICE, and others. The system in question was developed by five members of the GuardianSphere team—all computer science and software engineering students at JCT—as part of a challenge set by the United Hatzalah organization.

"Since the war broke out, many volunteers and rescue personnel have been experiencing ongoing trauma, and many do not seek help," the team members explain. "Some don't realize they need psychological support, some believe it won’t help, and a significant number feel ashamed and want anonymity," they emphasize.

The system developed by the team includes an AI bot that functions as a therapist. "The system is trained using expert-reviewed articles on similar psychological issues as well as real-life cases," the team members explain. "Over time, the system continues to refine its capabilities based on real conversations and additional input, making it increasingly professional and well-trained."

The system operates via both text and voice communication, ensuring a comprehensive solution that allows each user to choose their preferred method of interaction. "There are also videos and follow-ups on treatments. The goal is for users to eventually seek real professional help, which is why the system ultimately refers them to human professionals," the team emphasizes. "The system is completely anonymous to eliminate concerns about exposure, and it categorizes users based on their field—whether rescue, medical personnel, or others."

The team also highlights that a crucial component of the system is the existence of communities that users can join, allowing them to communicate with fellow volunteers and professionals in the same field. "The purpose of these communities is to create a support network for users, which is known to be one of the most effective factors in addressing mental distress of this kind," they note.

Dubi Maisel, Head of Innovation at United Hatzalah, which initiated the challenge, describes the system as "a groundbreaking and exciting step in the field of mental health. By integrating advanced artificial intelligence with supportive communities, we are providing security and rescue forces with a vital tool to cope with the unique psychological challenges they face. This system is not just another app—it is a holistic solution that combines our deep trauma expertise with cutting-edge technology, enabling us to offer more immediate and effective mental health support," he concludes.