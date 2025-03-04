Which construction company received the highest environmental quality certification?

This week, the construction company Y.H. Dimri received ISO 14001 international standard certification from the Israel Standards Institute. Dimri's inclusion among companies certified for the standard makes it the first construction company in Israel with such certification, highlighting the importance of environmental management in the construction industry and positioning the company as a leader in environmental responsibility.

With this certification, Dimri joins a range of Israeli companies and organizations in various fields that hold the standard, demonstrating their commitment to environmental protection, including the pharmaceutical company CTS, Sano, Merkavim (a bus manufacturing company), Dor Group, the Municipality of Netanya, and others.

"This certification demonstrates the company's commitment to environmental protection through an advanced environmental management system focused on reducing the environmental impact of construction sites, including aspects such as energy conservation, wastewater management, dust prevention, and material recycling," says Moshe (Chico) Ben Aryeh, the company's engineer.

Y.H. Dimri, controlled by Yigal Dimri, has been operating in Israel since 1989 and is engaged in the initiation, planning, and execution of residential projects nationwide, as well as in the development, establishment, management, and leasing of income-producing real estate projects.