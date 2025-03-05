Altshuler Shaham enters the brokerage market

Altshuler Shaham has announced the launch of Altshuler Shaham Trade—an innovative platform for independent trading in the capital markets in Israel and the U.S. The new system offers an advanced, user-friendly, and personalized trading experience for both new and experienced traders.

As part of the establishment of the stock exchange member, Altshuler Shaham Trade operates based on an innovative operational system and introduces, for the first time in Israel, a unified trading platform for both desktop and mobile. This platform integrates advanced tools and enables a seamless trading experience. Among other features, the system allows for immediate foreign currency conversion with real-time exchange rate quotes, fractional share trading, extended pre-market and after-hours trading, and standing investment orders in the mutual funds of the investment house. Additionally, it includes AI-based innovative tools to assist in investment decision-making, direct access to real-time information and updates, as well as professional support from a trading room for transactions in Israel and the U.S.

As part of the launch, new customers will benefit from a special offer that includes an attractive welcome package, featuring benefits of up to NIS 1,000, a two-year exemption from management fees, competitive trading commissions, a full exemption from buy and sell fees on Altshuler Shaham mutual funds, an introductory course on the capital market, and more. All of this is available with the opening of an account with a minimum deposit of only NIS 5,000, subject to the terms of the promotion.

Altshuler Shaham Trade's trading platform sets a new standard for independent investments, offering an integrated solution that combines advanced technologies and strategic partnerships. The system was developed in collaboration with several leading entities: the advanced trading system from E&A Financial Software Systems, the new core system developed by Shenhav Software Systems, and brokerage services from ViewTrade. This combination enables a seamless and convenient trading experience alongside fast, efficient, and high-quality service.

Avi Malka, CEO of Altshuler Shaham Trade: "The launch of Altshuler Shaham Trade is a significant step that opens new investment opportunities for the Israeli public, providing easy access to advanced tools and a variety of added values in the dynamic investment world. This is another step in our commitment to offering our clients advanced investment options while creating a more convenient, transparent, and accessible trading experience. We are proud to launch Israel's most advanced and comprehensive investment platform."