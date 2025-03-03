Everything you need for the happiest and most colorful holiday of the year!

Life, Super-Pharm's private label, offers a variety of costumes at a special price – 54.90 NIS. Among the costumes, you can find beloved characters such as Batman, Elsa, Spiderman, and Unicorn. These costumes are not just costumes – they can also be used as pajamas, allowing children to enjoy them throughout the year, not just on Purim.

Each costume includes a base outfit and two matching accessories, making it the perfect combination of a popular costume and a comfortable, pleasant outfit that can be used even after the holiday.

The costumes are available in three sizes – 3-4Y, 5-6Y, 7-8Y, along with two additional costumes, Unicorn and Elsa, which are also available in size 2Y.

Additionally, a variety of costumes for different ages and adults can be purchased online at Super-Pharm.

Available at Super-Pharm branches and online (credit: PR)

SACARA launches a special makeup collection for Purim 2025.

The SACARA network presents a festive capsule collection for Purim under the concept "No Costumes, Just Makeup," featuring a variety of professional makeup products in rich and vibrant colors.

The collection includes:

Metallic cream eyeshadow (7 shades) – 15 NIS

Pastel cream color palette – 59.90 NIS Stay updated with the latest news! Subscribe to The Jerusalem Post Newsletter Subscribe Now

3-shade eyeshadow palette – 10 NIS

Mineral metallic eyeshadow palette – 39.90 NIS

Decorative gems – 10 NIS

Glitter palette (6 colors) – 10 NIS

Bright eyeliner (8 shades) – 10 NIS

Additionally, SACARA is opening three dedicated concept stores for Purim at the Grand Mall in Petah Tikva, Grand Canyon Be’er Sheva, and Mall Hof Hadera. These stores will showcase a variety of makeup products and accessories, alongside creative looks by makeup artist Noa Sol Matan.

Available at SACARA stores nationwide and online (credit: PR)

Lierac Paris launches a vegan cleansing and nourishing facial milk.

Just in time for Purim, the premium brand Lierac Paris introduces a natural and vegan facial cleansing milk (free of animal-derived ingredients) for deep makeup removal, thorough cleansing, and skin hydration.

The lotion, suitable for all skin types, including sensitive skin, is composed of 97% natural ingredients, providing deep cleansing without drying the skin.

The innovative formula balances the skin’s microbiome, strengthens the skin’s protective barrier, and prevents dryness and infections.

Content: 200 ml

Price: 130 NIS

Available on Lierac Israel website, in pharmacy chains, and at authorized cosmetologists and physicians. (credit: PR abroad)

Biga Bakery launches classic gluten-free date-filled Hamantaschen for Purim 2025.

Biga Bakery, known for its handmade pastries, introduces classic gluten-free Hamantaschen inspired by Israeli cuisine for Purim 2025.

Biga’s gluten-free Hamantaschen cater to health-conscious consumers, gluten-free food enthusiasts, and individuals with celiac disease. These Hamantaschen are freshly baked on-site, crisp, rich in flavor, made from a delicate, buttery dough that melts in the mouth, creating a sweet and indulgent experience.

Biga’s Hamantaschen have a homemade taste, are exceptionally crispy, and dissolve in the mouth. They are made from high-quality dough combined with a delightful date filling, ensuring crispiness in every bite.

Kosher certification: Beit Yosef

Consumer Price: A pack of gluten-free Hamantaschen – 47 NIS (for a 250g package).

Available at Biga branches nationwide.

Available online (credit: David Moyal)

Max Stock launches its 2025 Purim collection, featuring 260 costumes for adults, children, and babies, along with 1,500 accessories and Mishloach Manot packages.

The costumes are available in various sizes, from infants to XXL for adults, and include a variety of themes such as IDF soldiers and princesses.

This year, costumes will be sold at affordable prices starting at 29.90 NIS.

Additionally, the chain offers ready-made Mishloach Manot packages and sweets at competitive prices.

The campaign promoting the collection will star Lea Yanai.

Max stock's website (credit: Courtesy of Max Stock)

Mishloach Manot with a Meaning – Supporting Cancer Patients on Purim.

Ahead of Purim, the Israel Cancer Association offers unique holiday gift packages that combine the holiday’s tradition with a contribution to the fight against cancer. Every purchase supports funding medical research and improving the quality of life for cancer patients and their families.

The packages include various options:

Large package – snacks, games, and Purim accessories – 22 NIS

Medium package – suitable for kindergartens and schools – 18 NIS

Extra-large package – chocolates, cookies, and snacks – 43 NIS

Allergy-friendly packages (gluten-free, dairy-free, egg-free, etc.) – 22 NIS

Vegan package – free of gelatin and eggs – 22 NIS

Premium packages – extra-large package (63 NIS) and a designer suitcase package (145 NIS).

Nationwide delivery available. There is also an option to donate packages directly to cancer patients.

For purchase and more details on the website or call: 03-5721603 (credit: Courtesy of the Israel Cancer Association)

Skotit, from the Israco group, launches "Ouzo Plomari Adolo" in Israel

Skotit, a subsidiary of Israco, is introducing "Ouzo Plomari Adolo" to the Israeli market—a premium and highly refined version of the well-known Ouzo Plomari.

This ouzo undergoes additional distillation stages and features a unique production process incorporating over 15 raw ingredients, including organic anise, cinnamon, and nutmeg.

The product is crafted in the village of Plomari, Greece, a region renowned for producing high-quality ouzo."Ouzo Plomari Adolo" will be available in Israel in a 700ml bottle at a price of approximately 120 ILS and will be sold at chains such as Tiv Taam, specialty stores, restaurants, and bars.

The product is kosher and pairs well with fried foods, light dishes, and aperitifs. (credit: PR)

Ma'afe Ne'eman launches a handmade hamantaschen collection with surprising flavors at no extra cost

"Ma'afe Ne'eman", one of Israel’s leading pastry and dessert chains, presents a festive handmade hamantaschen collection, combining classic fillings with innovative and surprising options.

In addition to traditional flavors like poppy seed, dates, and chocolate, this year’s selection includes unique fillings such as Raffaello spread, Lotus, strawberry jam, pistachio, and more.

Despite rising raw material costs and VAT increases, "Ma'afe Ne'eman" has decided not to raise prices, ensuring accessibility for all customers.

Mimi Ne'eman Shayach, one of the chain’s owners, emphasized that this decision stems from a desire to uphold tradition and provide high-quality pastries at fair prices, especially during a holiday that symbolizes joy and unity.

Available at all 64 branches across the country.

Prices:

Box (approx. 380g) – 38 ILS

Loose hamantaschen – 89 ILS per kg (8.90 ILS per 100g)

The collection is available now in stores.

Ma'afe Ne'eman's website (credit: GIL AVIRAM)

JO.MO launches a new series of sugar-free and dairy-free chocolate bars

Chocolate brand JO.MO expands its lineup with a new series of sugar-free, dairy-free, vegan, and low-carb chocolate bars, featuring strict kosher certification.

The series includes 11 flavors across three chocolate types:

Dark chocolate – 99.9%, 80%, 66%, coffee, roasted almonds with salt

Milk-style chocolate – 46% classic, orange, roasted pecan, roasted hazelnut

White-style chocolate – 39%, raspberry & hibiscus, roasted cacao nibs

The bars are suitable for vegans, diabetics, lactose-intolerant individuals, and those following a keto diet. They are naturally sweetened without artificial sweeteners or maltitol.

Kosher certification: Badatz HaEdah HaCharedit

Recommended retail price: 26.90-29.90 ILS

Available online, supermarkets, and various sales points nationwide. (credit: ASAF LEVY )

Beautycare celebrates Purim 2025 with budget-friendly deals

Beautycare continues its tradition by offering a wide range of affordable Purim products this year, including hair extensions, headbands, glitters, and professional artistic makeup—all for under 20 ILS!

Featured products:

Colorful hair wax – 8 vibrant shades, quick-drying and mess-free, only 14.90 ILS

Ombre lipstick – Two-tone lipstick for a unique look, 6 ILS

Body paint palette – 16 long-lasting shades for body art, 34.90 ILS

Face and body glitters – Various shapes and colors, starting at 4.90 ILS

Available online, in stores, and via phone: 0747-185-185. (credit: PR)

For cherry lovers: Ben & Jerry's Israel brings back the legendary "Cherry Garcia" flavor under a new name—"Cherry Cherry Dream"

"Cherry Cherry Dream" lives up to its name, featuring a delightful combination of premium cherry ice cream with pieces of cherries and indulgent fudge chunks.This dreamy ice cream has been a fan favorite for years, with customers continuously requesting its return. Now, the dream comes true, allowing fans to once again enjoy this special flavor.

Kosher certification: Dairy kosher – Rabbanut Kiryat Malachi, OU

Recommended retail price: 24.90 ILS

Available at: All major supermarket chains, convenience stores, private retailers, and Ben & Jerry’s ice cream shops.

Visit the website (credit: PR)

From the joyous Purim to the inspiring International Women's Day!

To celebrate International Women's Day this week, Laline is launching a limited-edition gift box collection in collaboration with author Sivan Madari.

The boxes combine luxury skincare products with Madari’s new poetry book, At Lev HaSipur ("You Are the Heart of the Story"), which conveys messages of female empowerment and self-acceptance.

The collection includes a variety of high-end skincare items, such as creams, scrubs, bath foam, and scented candles. Customers can purchase the sets with or without the book.

Price range: 139.90 ILS – 329.90 ILS

Available at: All 142 Laline branches and online (credit: VIPDESIGN)

Ofer Malls and Eti Kobo collaborate to support the "One in Nine" association

In honor of International Women's Day, Ofer Malls continues its fifth consecutive year of collaboration with jewelry designer Eti Kobo to raise funds for the "One in Nine" association.

As part of the initiative, a stylish bracelet designed by Kobo, featuring a pearl and a gold heart, will be sold for just 29 ILS, with most proceeds donated to the organization.

Sales period: March 2-8, or while supplies last, at 18 Ofer Malls across Israel.

The organization "One in Nine" provides support for women battling breast cancer and their families while promoting early detection awareness.