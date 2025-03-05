I tried Dyson’s brand-new hair dryer—here’s what happened

I admit it—I have a weakness for luxury beauty products. Maybe it’s the aesthetics, maybe it’s the over-the-top features, or maybe I just love feeling like a Hollywood star even when I’m standing in a towel with an iced coffee in one hand and a hair dryer in the other. So when Dyson sent me the Supersonic Nural for review, I jumped at the opportunity the way you’d lift your roots with a brand-new diffuser.

Our world is far from perfect, but on a technological level, it’s a perfect world for me—especially for lazy people who get a thrill from efficiency. Half German, what can I say?

From the moment I opened the box, I knew this was something different. The futuristic design, the high-quality feel—when you hold it, it’s light but solid. If you’re going to splurge on a hair gadget that costs as much as a flight to Europe, at least it should look like a million bucks, right? There’s even a certain excitement in unboxing a Dyson product. I know you know what I mean.

I won’t lie. I took this thing out of the box and felt like I was holding a weapon from Star Wars. A futuristic design that makes a regular hair dryer look like a flint stone from the Paleolithic era. But let’s be honest—we don’t buy Dyson products for the design. We buy them to show off that we can afford to splurge. Or at least, that’s what I do.

But let’s talk about the most important thing—performance. I have wavy hair with a tendency toward an amorphous shape—neither here nor there. In my ideal world, I’d style curls every day, but since I don’t want to destroy my hair, I mostly just let it live its shapeless life (thank the hair gods for clips). The problem with most dryers is that they turn me into a frustrated ball of frizz. So what good is a luxury dryer if it doesn’t deliver perfect results?

The Nural promises innovative technology that adjusts heat and airflow to your scalp. There are invisible sensors that measure distance, temperature, and even sense how much hair you’re holding. What does this mean in practice? Less damage, fewer burns, and more control.

After just a few minutes of use, I realized this isn’t just another gimmick. My hair dried at record speed, and most importantly—without that dreaded static-electricity effect I hate. The feel? Smooth, healthy, and the shine… wow.

The accessories? Oh, so many accessories. It's as if Dyson is trying to compensate for something. There's a diffuser, a concentrator, a comb, and even a tool that promises to tame flyaways. I tried them all. The diffuser did a great job, and if you have curly or wavy hair, you need to check out the new Wave+Curl diffuser. It's designed specifically to enhance curls without drying them out. Instead of just blasting heat, it uses a dispersed and gentle airflow, which helps maintain the natural curl pattern and reduce frizz.

But that’s not the only accessory that makes the Nural a serious styling tool. There’s also the concentrator for precise styling—perfect if you want a sleek, polished look—and a wide-tooth comb attachment that helps distribute heat evenly on thick, curly hair without ruining curl definition.

Additionally, the gentle air attachment is ideal for those who want to minimize heat exposure, making it a great option for fine or damaged hair. In short, each of these accessories serves a different purpose and allows for a fully customized styling experience for any hair type.

Is It Worth the Price?

And here we come to the big question. With a price tag of around NIS 2,150, it’s an investment. But let’s be real—we already spend a fortune on beauty products, salon treatments, and styling tools that barely do half the job. The Dyson Nural genuinely reduces damage, saves time, and delivers next-level results. And if you’re a mom to girls who style their hair, this is an absolute must-have at home—because you know you’re helping them avoid hair damage, which is already a major upgrade from what we had as kids.

If you have difficult hair, a sensitive scalp, or just want to treat yourself—this hair dryer could completely transform your beauty routine. But if you dry your hair twice a month and don’t get excited about smart technology, you’ll probably be fine without it.

Will I keep using it? Absolutely. Is it worth every penny? That depends on how obsessed you are with perfect hair and how much you’re willing to pay for a next-level experience. If you have to choose between this dryer and food, go for the food. But if not—get ready for an awkward breakup with your old dryer. Something along the lines of: “Thanks for your service, but sorry, something better came along. It’s not you—it’s Dyson.”