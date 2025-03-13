The Caribbean paradise Israelis are missing: Perfect beaches and a vibrant culture await

Puerto Rico, a lively jewel in the Caribbean Sea, bursts with color, captivating music, energetic dancing, delectable food, and breathtaking white-sand beaches. Despite its stunning beauty, the island remains relatively unknown to Israeli tourists, making it a hidden paradise waiting to be discovered.

Too often, Puerto Rico is overshadowed by more familiar Caribbean destinations for Israelis, such as the Dominican Republic or Jamaica. The island boasts untouched white-sand beaches, lush rainforests, a rich cultural heritage, and a fascinating history – all without the typical tourist crowds that accompany more popular destinations.

Whether you're looking to relax on sun-drenched beaches, delve into the island's history, or embark on an adventurous trek through its tropical jungles, Puerto Rico offers endless opportunities for exploration and relaxation. It's no wonder that the travel platform KAYAK has named Puerto Rico the top destination for tourists in 2025.

Puerto Rico (credit: INGIMAGE)

San Juan: 500 Years of History in Vivid Colors

The island’s capital, San Juan, is a bustling metropolis steeped in history and culture. Founded in 1521, it served as Spain’s strategic military base, defending the island from British and Dutch invasions. Spain fortified the city with impressive structures such as San Felipe del Morro and San Cristóbal fortresses, which today stand as iconic tourist attractions. After the Spanish-American War in 1898, Puerto Rico became a U.S. territory. In 1917, its residents were granted American citizenship, and in 1952, the island was recognized as a commonwealth.

A stroll through Old San Juan feels like stepping back in time. The historic district enchants visitors with its buildings painted in shades of blue, red, and yellow, ornate balconies, and cobblestone streets. While wandering the winding alleys, you'll come across landmarks like La Rogativa, Capilla del Cristo, and the San Juan Cathedral, each narrating a chapter of the island’s rich past.

La Fortaleza, completed in 1540 as a defensive fort, became the official residence of the governor in 1846 and has since hosted over 170 governors. While still an active government building, visitors can join guided tours on weekdays to explore its lush gardens and elegant interior when the governor is not in office.

Beaches, Cuisine, and Adventures

For those craving sun and sea, San Juan’s beaches offer unparalleled beauty. Escambrón Beach is perfect for a relaxed day of swimming and snorkeling with panoramic views, while Condado Beach buzzes with energy, boasting vibrant shopping areas and thrilling water sports.

Puerto Rican cuisine is a flavorful journey in itself. Must-try dishes include arroz con gandules (rice with pigeon peas), seasoned with a rich sofrito sauce, mofongo, made from mashed fried plantains and crispy pork, and tostones, golden fried plantains typically served with rice, beans, and more plantains.

Why Puerto Rico, and Why Now?

Unlike other Caribbean destinations already popular among Israeli tourists, Puerto Rico still offers a more authentic experience. A major advantage is that U.S. citizens and holders of a U.S. visa (which many Israelis have) do not require an additional visa, making travel especially convenient.

Additionally, the island’s recovery efforts following recent hurricanes have led to massive investments in tourism infrastructure, ensuring an enhanced experience for visitors in 2025. The ability to combine pristine Caribbean beaches, rich colonial history, and a vibrant Latin atmosphere makes Puerto Rico the perfect destination for Israelis looking for something out of the ordinary.

Travel Tips

Best Travel Season: December to April offers the best weather, with less rain and pleasant temperatures.

Flights: No direct flights from Israel, but easy access via New York or Miami.

Language: Spanish is the official language, but English is widely spoken in tourist areas.

Safety: Puerto Rico is relatively safe for tourists, especially in central tourist areas.

Currency: The U.S. dollar is the official currency, making transactions easy for travelers.

Whether you’re a nature lover, a history enthusiast, or simply seeking to unwind on dreamlike beaches, Puerto Rico offers the perfect blend of adventure, culture, and relaxation.