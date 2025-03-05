Enjoy the warmth of oak wood: The new revelation from the design brand

Porcelanosa, the international design brand for wall coverings, floors, kitchens, and bathrooms, unveils new collections that combine the elegance of travertine stone with the warmth of oak wood, catering to various styles.

Currently, the new collections are showcased at the '31st International Exhibition.' They stand out due to the blend of natural aesthetics with ceramic durability, offering diverse and sophisticated solutions. The combination of textures, shades, and finishes adds depth to spaces and enhances their design. Each collection captures the essence of natural materials in innovative formats and decorations. These design proposals allow for the creation of a unique atmosphere, suitable for both classic and contemporary styles. Taranto Collection - wall covering and flooring by the PORCELANOSA brand, available at the new showroom, 4 Hahoshlim St., Herzliya Pituach (credit: PR)

London Collection – the Warmth of Oak Wood: This collection combines the warmth of oak wood with ceramic durability, creating spacious and pleasant environments. Available in a variety of sizes, for wall coverings, with unique decorative patterns, it is ideal for bedrooms, bathrooms, living rooms, or restaurants. The collection comes in five shades: Maple, Oak, Sand, Walnut, and Cognac. It offers a natural and relaxed look, suitable for various design styles, capturing the essence of oak and achieving a natural, calm appearance. It is inspired by the finest trees, adding an exclusive and sophisticated touch to spaces.

Taranto Collection – the Essence of Natural Materials: This collection offers a natural look and texture thanks to subtle changes in tones that realistically mimic travertine stone. It is available in four shades: Bianco, Bone, Gold, and Ivory, offering a timeless aesthetic, perfect for flooring and wall coverings in modern and minimalist spaces. The collection features five decorative versions for coverings, with textures and reliefs that add dynamism and depth to the space. These design solutions create volume contrasts that enhance light and provide a unique visual effect.

Prices: By special order. PORCELANOSA - available at the new showroom, 4 Hhoshlim St., Herzliya Pituach.