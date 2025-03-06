Using artificial intelligence: Almogim presents the vision for the future of the company

Almogim is releasing a promotional film that summarizes 40 years of building the country, created using advanced AI technologies. The film presents the fascinating journey from the initial idea to the final design of the company’s projects across the country, showcasing the essence of the company’s slogan "We Create" – not just as a slogan, but as an approach that drives the company’s actions and innovations.

Using Midjourney technology, the advertising agency created the painter’s world – the studio, the canvas, and the brush strokes – and through Runway technology, they gave it movement and life. Every line, every color gradually became an architectural sketch of a real project, reflecting the creative thinking and leadership of the company in the real estate field.

Liat Danino, Deputy CEO of Almogim, comments: "The combination of the real estate world and artificial intelligence opens up entirely new possibilities for us in the field of architectural planning. Through advanced AI technologies, we can today visualize complex ideas and explore innovative design possibilities in ways that were not possible in the past. It not only changes the way we plan and present projects but also allows us to push the boundaries of creativity and innovation in architectural design. This film is a tangible expression of our slogan 'We Create,' reflecting our commitment to innovation and excellence in every aspect of our work. The use of advanced technologies is another example of Almogim’s leadership in the innovation field within the Israeli real estate industry."

Liat Danino, Deputy CEO of Almogim (credit: Lilach Raz)

Asaf Nof, CEO of the advertising agency Y360 that created the film, adds: "The ability to create without boundaries and quickly adapt to a changing reality is part of what drives us. The use of artificial intelligence allows us to express the essence of 'We Create' in an innovative, dynamic, and groundbreaking way."