Discover this week's rare natural treasure – a perfect family trip!

After a unique winter week filled with rain and cold, many Israelis plan to take advantage of the improved weather and celebrate Family Day this Friday with a family outing. We've prepared an amazing trip itinerary in the heart of the Sharon region with a rural atmosphere – just 20 minutes from Tel Aviv – giving you the perfect opportunity to experience breathtaking blossoms and landscapes.

Start your day with a visit to the Winter Pond Park of Lev Hasharon, which is currently entering its "golden period." In the park, you can witness flowers and plants that have grown in the area for hundreds of years. The park features a variety of colorful plants, including Mount Tabor oak trees, mountain lupines, white lupines, yellow lupines, wild roses, and herb gardens. You'll also find wildlife such as frogs, beetles, and small mammals that visit the pond during quiet hours. Additionally, the park offers easy walking trails suitable for both children and adults, as well as a herb garden that will challenge your sense of smell.

Next, return to the park’s parking lot and set out to find the Sharon tulip, an endangered endemic plant that blooms for only two weeks at this time of year. Where can you find it? From the parking lot, walk about 200 meters southwest to the southern part of the Lev HaSharon Forest, where you can see this rare and special flower.

From there, continue to the Tractor and Agricultural Machinery Museum in Ein Vered. The museum features a large collection of dozens of tractors and farming tools that have been restored to their former glory. Additionally, it offers a variety of activities for children, including a sandbox tractor, Thomas the Tank Engine, a full-sized fire truck, coloring pages, puzzles, riding toys, seating areas for family activities, and shaded picnic tables.

By this point, you're likely to have worked up an appetite. For vegan food lovers, the Mikimaya restaurant in Tzur Moshe offers creative dishes at fair prices. If you're a fan of meat, you can find an excellent smokehouse in Yanuv called "Hama'ashena" (The Smokehouse). Family Day in the heart of the Sharon: Rare attractions and blossoms (credit: Lev HaSharon PR)

Lupines and Anemones

Another option for a day trip is starting at Alon Hill in Bnei Dror. Along the hillside, you can admire the bloom of various plants and flowers, including anemones, lupines, squill relatives, and hyacinths. At the top of the hill, you can enjoy a scenic view of the Sharon region, and in the evenings, take in breathtaking sunsets. Don't miss the sight of the Dror Stream flowing at the foot of the hill. The site is accessible and suitable for the whole family, and you can also have a picnic there. Ya'af Ecological Winter Pond Park (credit: Lev HaSharon PR)

The Winter Pond Park

From there, continue to the Yaaf Ecological Winter Pond Park. February and March are the peak months for the park. It features a basketball and soccer field as well as a picnic grove.

To wrap up the day, take the kids to a thrilling attraction – the One Ice skating rink, built with an investment of NIS 40M. It includes two skating arenas suitable for all ages and skill levels. Shaded corner, Ya'af Park (credit: Lev HaSharon PR)

Eli Aton, head of the Lev HaSharon Regional Council, shared: "The Lev Hasharon Regional Council is characterized by breathtaking landscapes and unique sites that offer our residents and visitors unforgettable experiences in a rural nature setting. I invite all travelers who want to experience what our council has to offer to come this weekend and enjoy the hidden gems of our region."