Neve Ativ – the hotel turning the Golan into the Israeli Alps

The sound of rain tapping on the cabin windows and the mist rolling over the mountain peaks made it hard to believe we were in Israel – and not at a European ski resort. This is Neve Ativ, a relatively hidden tourism gem at the foot of Mount Hermon, which has recently come back to life following the ceasefire after the war.

Jacob Neve Ativ Hotel, the main tourist attraction in this quiet village, is perched high on the slopes of Mount Hermon and offers an authentic Alpine experience rarely found elsewhere in Israel. The rain and hail that accompanied our visit only enhanced the feeling of a brief escape to Europe—right here, at the northernmost tip of the country. During its closure period, the hotel was acquired by the Jacob Hotel chain and underwent an NIS 80M renovation—a move that reflects confidence in the future of tourism in the region. Vacation at Neve Ativ (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

"We are happy to welcome guests back to the most beautiful place in Israel," says Ami Israel, the hotel’s general manager, who has been running it for six years. "Although we are reopening in the heart of winter, which is particularly ideal for snow and Hermon lovers, we want to emphasize that the area is breathtaking all year round." Indeed, even on cold winter days, when a light fog blankets the mountains and the air is exceptionally crisp, it’s impossible not to fall in love with this place.

Tranquility with a View

The first thing that strikes you upon arriving in Neve Ativ—especially if you visit midweek—is the silence. Since the Hermon ski site was closed during our visit (it is set to reopen next week), the peacefulness was even more pronounced. At this altitude, with a stunning view of the Golan Heights, the world feels distant and serene. Even the occasional sounds of explosions from afar—reminders of our complex reality—couldn’t disrupt the profound sense of tranquility found here. Vacation at Neve Ativ (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

The hotel has a fascinating history that mirrors the upheavals the region has experienced. In 2017, it was rebranded as the luxurious Panda Hotel, attracting influencers and celebrities. Its golden era included a collaboration with chef Yonatan Roshfeld, who opened a restaurant there (although it closed after two months). The grand presidential suite—spanning two floors with three bedrooms, a living room, a kitchenette, and a private pool—hosted many high-profile guests, including Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu shortly before the war, a visit that sparked protests.

The hotel’s reopening under the Jacob chain marks a new chapter, symbolizing hope and continuity. It is a reminder that even in challenging times, Israel’s natural beauty and tranquility endure, inviting us to rediscover them. With its perfect location, high-level hospitality, and unique scenery, this place offers a rare experience—like a little piece of Switzerland in the Upper Galilee. Vacation at Neve Ativ (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

What the Hotel Offers

The resort consists of 45 luxurious Alpine-style wooden cabins scattered throughout a lush, well-maintained property. Designed with inspiration from the guesthouses of the Alps, the cabins feature steeply pitched roofs to prevent snow accumulation and large windows framing the breathtaking scenery. Some are designed for couples, others are family duplexes, and the standout is the impressive presidential suite. Some rooms have an adjoining private pool, while others feature a Jacuzzi—but all offer views that make you feel like you're inside a postcard. The spacing between cabins ensures privacy while maintaining easy access to the central building. Vacation at Neve Ativ (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

Our cabin, a family duplex, combined rustic warmth with modern luxury. The rooms aren’t very large, and the upper gallery requires some flexibility for climbing, but it adds to the cozy atmosphere, enhanced by heated marble floors. The beds are comfortable, dressed in high-quality linens, the spacious bathroom is well-equipped, and there’s even an espresso machine for a quality morning coffee. The private balcony with a Jacuzzi provides a perfect vantage point for enjoying the scenery, and on clear days, you can lounge there with a cup of coffee or a glass of wine.

The Main Building and Spa

At the heart of the hotel is the main building, which blends European classicism with contemporary design. This is where the spa and heated indoor pool are located—undoubtedly one of the hotel’s highlights. The high ceilings, grand golden chandeliers, and expansive windows create a surreal atmosphere. The sound of rain tapping on the roof and the swirling mist outside the windows add to the perfect setting. There’s something magical about swimming in warm waters while looking out at the mist-covered Golan Heights. Vacation at Neve Ativ (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

Adjacent to the pool is the spa complex, which spans 500 square meters and features a traditional Turkish hammam, two dry saunas, an outdoor Jacuzzi, and elegantly designed treatment rooms. A visit to the spa is a must for any guest, especially given the excellent therapists. We opted for a hot stone massage, which was fantastic. Afterward, we relaxed in the lounge area with chilled cava and fresh fruit.

Soon, the spa and wellness offerings will be expanded and opened to outside visitors. Planned additions include retreat workshops on the wooden deck and spa packages that include treatments and meals at the hotel restaurant.

A Culinary Experience

The hotel’s dining room serves breakfast, with meals brought to the table on quieter days, featuring a tray of mezzes, salads, eggs, and pastries. On busier days, a traditional buffet is available. Currently, there is no dinner service in the main dining room, but guests can enjoy Monte, a restaurant that blends authentic Italian cuisine with Mediterranean flavors. Vacation at Neve Ativ (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

Monte’s dairy menu offers sophisticated dishes that prove an impressive gastronomic experience is possible without meat. We started with a classic vegetable and feta salad and appetizers like roasted eggplant with tahini and herbs, as well as perfectly roasted cauliflower with grated Parmesan. We tasted a flawless mushroom risotto—al dente with a deep, rich flavor—and a polenta dish with corn that surprised us with its umami depth.

We continued with pasta in a balanced cream and mushroom sauce—rich but not heavy—and cheese ravioli in butter sauce, adorned with colorful edible flowers. The wood-fired pizza had just the right crispness. For dessert, a perfect crème brûlée was served on a vanilla cream base, accompanied by macarons and fresh strawberries. The wine menu focuses on boutique wineries from the Golan, adding another layer to the local experience.

We had planned to start our morning at the gym, but the pool was too tempting—because when else would we get to swim while rain gently patters on the windows? At least for another hour before returning to the hustle and bustle of the center. Vacation at Neve Ativ (credit: MEITAL SHARABI)

What’s Nearby

One of the hotel’s biggest advantages is its strategic location. In winter, the soon-to-reopen Mount Hermon ski site is just a short drive away, making the hotel an ideal base for a day of skiing. Throughout the rest of the year, the area offers a wealth of activities: Breathtaking hiking trails in the Banias Nature Reserve, rafting in the local rivers, horseback riding at nearby ranches, and seasonal fruit picking.

Price per night: Starting at NIS 1,440 for a double cabin on a weekday, including breakfast.Spa treatment prices: NIS 360–580.

The writer was a guest of the hotel.