At a festive event: ASICS launches the new GEL-NIMBUS™ 27 running shoes

The Japanese brand ASICS launched the new GEL-NIMBUS™ 27 running shoes at a festive event at the brand's flagship store at Tel Aviv Port. The event, held in the presence of the professional athletes adopted by ASICS along with the brand's ASICS Front Runner community, included an inaugural run with the new shoes, offering a cloud-like running experience.

Among the athletes who stood out at the event was Haimro Alame, who recently achieved an impressive feat by finishing first in the Houston Marathon with a time of 2:08:17 hours. Alame was in the leading pack throughout the race until he crossed the finish line first. Yitayew Abuhay, who finished 11th in the Seville Marathon, recorded an excellent result with a time of 2:07:26 hours, while Bokayo Melda set an impressive personal best of 2:07:40 hours at the same marathon, a result that placed him 6th in Israel’s all-time ranking.

The new GEL-NIMBUS™ 27 model represents the latest development of a cushioned neutral running shoe designed to upgrade running comfort for long distances. With innovative technologies such as enhanced cushioning, advanced elevation, and a new upper material, the shoe offers maximum support and comfort for long and relaxed runs.

Among the professional runners who attended the launch were: Shahar Sagiv, Noam Mamo, Haimro Alame, Aviv Levi, Melkamo Jember, Tasama Moogas, Gezachew Fanta, Yitayew Abuhay, Bokayo Melda, Tadesa Geton, Girma Amra, Alina Drutman, Linoi Levi, Ivan Andriienko, Derebe Ayele, and Dereje Chekole.

The first model in the NIMBUS series was launched in 1999, and now it is the 27th edition of the brand's flagship shoes. Over the years, the Gel Nimbus series has gained great popularity among sports enthusiasts, athletes, and top-level runners. The new model marks a significant leap both in design and performance.