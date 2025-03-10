Not just for executives: The electric vehicle that offers a premium experience for everyone

The world of luxury vehicles is undergoing a quiet revolution. In the past, the market was clearly divided—on one side, luxurious executive cars, and on the other, practical family vehicles. Today, these boundaries are blurring. Consumers are no longer satisfied with just a prestigious emblem on the hood or an impressive design. They seek a vehicle that can do it all: spacious and practical for the family, luxurious and striking for business, and innovative enough to justify the "premium" tag.

UMI Group, one of Israel's oldest automotive companies with over 30 years of experience and the importer of leading brands such as Chevrolet, Cadillac, and Isuzu, has brought the Forthing S7 to Israel—a new electric vehicle from Dongfeng, the third-largest car manufacturer in China. The brand, which is already successfully marketed in regions such as South America and Saudi Arabia, enters the category with a fresh approach and a highly competitive price compared to its rivals—NIS 179,990. The vehicle is available for viewing at any UMI branch. With a wheelbase of 2,915 mm and an overall length of 4,935 mm, the S7 offers interior space that translates into practical benefits (credit: PR)

Unparalleled Space and Comfort

The panoramic roof with tinted glass allows natural light into the cabin while protecting passengers from sun exposure. The large 14.6-inch central screen simplifies vehicle system operation, even while driving. The seats, upholstered in synthetic leather, are easy to clean—an important advantage for families with children. Additionally, the electric adjustment and memory function for the driver's seat ensure convenient transitions between different drivers in the household.

The large 14.6-inch central screen simplifies vehicle system operation, even while driving (credit: PR)

Advanced Technology

The S7's powerful electric motor (209 HP) provides clear everyday advantages—whether you need to merge quickly onto a highway with a fully loaded vehicle or rush to pick up the kids from extracurricular activities. Its 420 km range is particularly significant for families, covering an entire week of commuting, work trips, and shopping—or even a trip up north and back without range anxiety. Speaking of long drives, the fast-charging capability (25 minutes from 30% to 80%) allows you to stop for a quick coffee break and continue your journey with a fully charged battery. Forthing S7 (credit: PR)

A Car for Every Purpose

The smart climate control system with advanced air filtration is a real advantage for parents—it filters out road pollution and protects children's health, particularly during traffic jams or in urban areas. The wireless connection to the multimedia system enhances every ride—kids can play their favorite music while you navigate without touching your phone. The powerful 50W wireless charging pad eliminates the familiar low-battery problem—even a short drive provides a significant charge boost for your phone. Forthing S7 (credit: PR)

A Different Driving Experience

The rear-wheel drive is a sporty feature that enhances precision steering and driving enjoyment for enthusiasts. In practice, this means that even when carrying a heavy load like a baby stroller, bicycles, or family vacation gear, the vehicle delivers a precise and enjoyable driving experience. The accurate steering makes everyday tasks—like parking in a crowded mall lot or maneuvering in a home garage—easier, particularly for parents navigating through daycare and school drop-offs during rush hour. This combination of rear-wheel drive and precise steering allows for a sporty and controlled driving experience on every journey.

The fusion of generous interior space, impressive performance, and advanced technology—along with a competitive price point—perhaps best symbolizes the shift in luxury vehicle perception: from cars designed for a select group of executives to vehicles offering a premium experience accessible to a broader audience.

UMI Group, operating 14 showrooms and approximately 35 service centers nationwide, brings the experience and infrastructure necessary for the brand’s success in Israel. This combination of advanced technology, comfort, and space, along with a comprehensive service network, marks a shift in the perception of luxury cars—from vehicles intended for an exclusive audience to those providing a premium experience accessible to a wider range of consumers.

Price: NIS 179,990.

In collaboration with Forthing Friday