The Parisian experience in Kfar Shmaryahu: Luxurious and inspiring design

At the heart of the serene and luxurious Kfar Shmaryahu, Diamonds Spa has opened, inviting its guests to escape into the magical world of classic France. Designed down to the finest details with inspiration from the Palace of Versailles, the spa successfully blends beauty and wellness with an inspiring aesthetic. This project reflects the vision of Ronit Lior, the entrepreneur and owner, who sought to combine luxury and comfort with classic aesthetics.

"I have always been fascinated by the architecture of unique institutions and palaces in Europe. I studied and researched Baroque architecture out of interest—it is a style that dominated the architecture of public buildings, churches, and palaces from the early 17th to the 18th century across Europe and colonial America," Ronit describes.

Stepping into Diamonds Spa, it is impossible not to be drawn into an atmosphere reminiscent of a royal world. "I always dreamed of creating a place where people would feel like they are pausing for a moment and truly stepping into another world, traveling back in time," says Ronit Lior. "I have been to Paris several times, and the sense of classical aesthetics, perfect symmetry, and use of gold always left me mesmerized. I wanted to bring that to Israel."

The spa was designed with attention to the smallest details, from the entrance to the treatment rooms themselves. Walls in a soft ivory shade, rounded arches reminiscent of European palace chambers, soft lighting, and golden mirrors create a warm and inviting ambiance. The use of gold, white, and pearl tones gives the place a luxurious yet welcoming look.

At the heart of Diamonds Spa lies the desire to create a complete customer experience. "I didn't want this to be just a place for treatments," says Ronit. "I wanted the entrance here to feel like a short journey into another world, a place where every detail was chosen to make you feel special."

The venue offers a variety of unique spaces—from intimate treatment rooms to a central hall suitable for private events, as well as a spacious lounge where guests can relax, enjoy a coffee, or simply unwind. "One of the things that are important to me is that the place is multi-purpose. Women come here not only for treatments but also for girls' nights, bachelorette parties, and even bridal preparations. I believe a spa is not just about wellness but also a social experience," she adds.

The branding of the spa was entrusted to Studio Baram, which developed a concept that merges French luxury with a refined user experience.

"The branding we created for Diamonds Spa tells an enchanting story that begins at the entrance into a world of luxury and a wonderful French fragrance," say the designers at Studio Baram. "The spa, inspired by the Palace of Versailles, invites guests to experience royal moments of magic, as if taken from a fairy tale. Every detail in the branding was meticulously designed to reflect the sense of grandeur—from the unique 'D' emblem adorned with gold, inspired by classic royal symbols, to the treatment menu designed as an elegant folder with a tiered structure that presents all the options in an aesthetic and impressive way," they add.

Studio Baram emphasizes attention to detail: "Several elements were designed to complete the experience—from gift vouchers that serve as an invitation to an unforgettable indulgence, to every single element carefully chosen with the user experience in mind. Everything was printed on luxurious pearl-colored paper with embossed gold foil, giving the final touch of royal glamour and exclusivity."

As part of Ronit Lior's vision, Diamonds Spa is just the first step. Later this year, the Women Club, a unique social club for women, is set to open at the venue. "The club will provide an open platform for women to share and form real connections," says Ronit. "We plan to hold workshops, lectures, networking events, and a variety of gatherings that will focus on everything that interests us as women—career, personal empowerment, relationships, and, of course, a bit of fun."

Ronit aspires to create a space where every woman can feel part of a community dedicated to her and her needs. "One of my main goals is to bring back direct conversation and disconnect, even just a little, from mobile phones, Zoom meetings, and virtual interactions."

"I believe that good design is not just about how a place looks but also how it feels," Ronit concludes. "I wanted people to enter here and feel that they can pause for a moment, breathe, and be part of something bigger and more beautiful. Diamonds Spa is much more than just a spa—it's a place that connects aesthetics, tranquility, and luxury."