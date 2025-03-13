Basketball, lifestyle - and the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Puma's collection

The stylish sports giant Puma continues to showcase original and exceptional collaborations. Now, it launches a special capsule collection in partnership with the beloved Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles characters (TMNT). The collaboration comes with graphic designs and includes elements from the beloved series, featuring items that invite fans to be part of the Ninja Turtles’ world and express their love for the heroes' universe.

The new collection combines the brand’s basketball line, which includes basketball clothing and shoes from PUMA HOOPS – part of the 04MB basketball shoe series, worn by NBA player and star LaMelo Ball. The collection includes four basketball shoe models inspired by the main characters from the series – Leonardo, Raphael, Donatello, and Michelangelo, along with models inspired by the villains Krang and Baxter Stockman. Each shoe model has its own color and element recognizable to each character, along with custom graphics on the heel and other parts of the shoe. Puma x TMNT, NIS 699 (credit: Factory 54, Hi - D)

In addition to the basketball line, the collaboration also includes a lifestyle line featuring the Suede XL sneaker model with a special design for the collaboration, and unique clothing items such as t-shirts, hoodies, and pants. All items come in elegant designs featuring TMNT graphics, giving fans the chance to upgrade their look with the special style of the turtles and Puma.

Price range – NIS 199.9-749.9. The collection is available for purchase at Puma’s flagship store in the Ramat Aviv Mall and on the Factory 54 website.