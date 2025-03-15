A guide for young drivers: How to choose a car insurance company?

The rising cost of living is no longer a distant concern but a present and tangible reality affecting almost every aspect of our lives, including housing, food, and transportation. Whether due to complex security situations, increased VAT, or high interest rates, the result is a reduction in disposable income for every citizen. Therefore, now more than ever, it is natural to want to “recalculate our route” and save money wherever possible.

In a period of overall price hikes, it is essential to also examine the cost of car insurance, which is considered one of the fixed expenses that burden most households.

It would not be wise to forgo it entirely, as the purpose of insurance is to prevent us from facing high expenses in case of an accident. However, as consumers, we do have some control over prices, as the insurance market is competitive, forcing companies to offer attractive rates.

Car Insurance for Young Drivers

The challenge becomes even more complex for young drivers seeking to purchase car insurance, some for the first time. Insurance prices are typically higher for them due to their lack of driving experience, which increases their risk of being involved in accidents.

Given the ongoing price increases, many young people, including soldiers and students without stable incomes, are particularly sensitive to price and face a new challenge—finding an affordable digital car insurance company that allows them to purchase and manage their insurance easily through accessible digital platforms.

Young People Prefer Digital Solutions

Of course, everyone has personal consumer preferences, but trends show that young people prefer digital services, emphasizing price transparency, quick responses, and convenient product management through user-friendly apps.

For example, Insurance 9 offers affordable digital insurance, where the final price is displayed on the website without needing to negotiate with representatives. Simply enter the site, fill in details, accumulate discounts based on personal attributes, and get your car insurance instantly.

Additionally, the company provides a user-friendly app that allows policyholders to stay updated on all insurance-related matters and perform various actions, such as uploading documents, reporting insurance claims, scheduling professionals, and tracking claim status.

A Guide for Young Drivers: How to Choose a Car Insurance Company? (credit: SHUTTERSTOCK)

Types of Car Insurance Available in Israel

To choose the right insurance for you and reduce costs, it is important to be familiar with the different types of car insurance available in Israel.

How to Choose the Right Car Insurance for Young Drivers?

Although car insurance for young drivers is generally more expensive, there are ways to reduce your insurance costs:

Smart Price Comparisons

Today, you can receive digital price quotes and easily compare offers from different insurance companies. For instance, with Insurance 9, you can get a quick and affordable digital quote within minutes, with the final price displayed directly on the site. When reviewing quotes, check the deductible amount—you can adjust it, and the higher the deductible, the lower your insurance premium, and vice versa.

Accumulating Discounts During the Purchase Process

Check if there are special promotions when purchasing insurance and whether you can accumulate discounts during the process. With Insurance 9, you can receive various discounts, such as for lower annual mileage, submitting vehicle photos, completing the purchase online, and more.

Special Solutions for Young Drivers

Check if the insurance company offers tailored solutions that can lower your premium. With Insurance 9, you can add temporary coverage for a young driver to an existing comprehensive policy. This allows you to use a family vehicle for up to four days without needing to purchase a separate policy. If you are a soldier or a student who only returns home on weekends, this option may be particularly beneficial for you.

Contact Options and Digital Services

Beyond an affordable price, it is crucial not to compromise on service quality, especially regarding advanced digital tools and accessible communication options. With Insurance 9, you can easily reach support through WhatsApp, email, phone, or a contact form on the website. Need human assistance? The company operates a customer service center during business hours and an emergency hotline available 24/7, ensuring help is always available when you need it most.

Bottom Line

The changing consumption habits of young drivers challenge insurance companies, leading some to offer lower, more transparent prices alongside advanced digital services.

When seeking a car insurance quote, carefully review what the company offers and whether you can accumulate discounts to save money. Remember that while a low price is important, factors such as maximum availability, multiple contact options, and digital insurance management are equally crucial considerations.