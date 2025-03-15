This summer: Direct flights to Europe’s coolest destination

Ista is launching exclusive direct flights to Copenhagen during the summer months. The flights will operate on Saturdays in July and August to one of Europe’s most beautiful destinations. Ista will offer direct flights alongside vacation packages and organized tours.

Tali Noy, VP of Strategy and Marketing: “Denmark’s pleasant summer weather allows visitors to explore the destination and enjoy a wide range of attractions for the whole family.” Lalandia Holiday Village in Copenhagen (credit: Lailandia)

Flight tickets starting at $529

In addition to flights, Ista offers a variety of travel products, including packages that combine flights with centrally located hotels, organized tours, and family vacation packages at LALANDIA, a holiday village ranked among the best in Europe. The resort offers a family-friendly experience, featuring a 10,000-square-meter water park, swimming pools, numerous restaurants and cafés, a gym, bowling lanes, mini-golf, and many more attractions for all ages.

Vacation package prices:

A package including a flight, a centrally located hotel in Copenhagen, and a 7kg trolley bag for 7 nights with breakfast starts at €1,149 per person .

. A package at LALANDIA holiday village, including flights, a 7kg trolley bag, a rental car for the entire stay, and 7 nights at the resort with unlimited access to all facilities, starts at €1,199 per person .

. To celebrate the new route, Ista is offering a discount of up to €300 per family (couple + three children) for those booking a vacation package at the holiday village.

Tali Noy, VP of Strategy and Marketing at Ista: “We are the only company operating direct flights to Copenhagen during the summer months. We chose this destination due to the increasing demand from Israeli travelers for new family-friendly locations. We are committed to providing our customers with new and exciting vacation experiences. Denmark’s summer weather averages around 20°C, making it ideal for sightseeing, enjoying the many parks, and experiencing a variety of activities suitable for the entire family.”